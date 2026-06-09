BIMZELX® (bimekizumab injection) Receives Positive Reimbursement Recommendation from Canada's Drug Agency for Hidradenitis Suppurativa

Following an examination of clinical evidence and stakeholder input, Canada's Drug Agency (CDA-AMC) has recommended BIMZELX® (bimekizumab injection) for reimbursement with conditions for patients with moderate to severe hidradenitis suppurativa.

OAKVILLE, ON, June 9, 2026 /CNW/ - UCB Canada Inc. today announced that Canada's Drug Agency (CDA-AMC) has issued a positive recommendation to reimburse BIMZELX® (bimekizumab injection) with conditions for the treatment of adults living with moderate to severe hidradenitis suppurativa (HS) with an inadequate response to conventional systemic therapy.

The recommendation reflects the clinical evidence submitted, input from patients and clinicians, and the significant unmet need that persists for individuals with HS. Supporting evidence included results from the Phase III BE HEARD I and BE HEARD II randomized controlled trials as well as indirect evidence.

"This positive recommendation represents an important step forward for Canadians living with HS," said Rodrigo Reis, General Manager, UCB Canada. "We welcome this decision which both addresses a real and critical unmet patient need and supports clinicians by providing an additional treatment option to help tailor care more effectively."

HS is a debilitating, chronic, inflammatory skin disease characterized by recurrent painful nodules, abscesses, and draining sinus tracts.1 People living with moderate to severe HS experience a substantial impact on their physical and mental wellbeing, quality of life and ability to carry out daily activities.2

For patient advocates, the recommendation signals meaningful progress in addressing a historically under-recognized condition.

"This news offers hope to Canadians living with HS, a condition that can significantly impact both physical and mental health, and highlights the ongoing need for more treatment options," said Latoya Palmer, Founder, Hidradenitis & Me Support Group.

Despite available therapies, many patients continue to experience persistent disease activity. Expanded availability and access to BIMZELX® as an additional treatment option represents an important, long-awaited milestone for the patient community.3

"HS is one of the worst conditions we see in dermatology due to its overwhelming impact on quality of life," said Dr. Irina Turchin, Medical Director, Brunswick Dermatology Center and Clinical Investigator with Probity Medical Research. "I look forward to having more effective and safe treatment options that control inflammation, change long-term disease sequelae, and alleviate the disease burden on patients' lives."

"We are encouraged to see continued progress in recognizing the needs of people living with HS," said Dana Gies, Executive Director, Canadian Skin Patient Alliance (CSPA). "Timely and equitable access to appropriate treatment options like BIMZELX® remains critical to improving care and outcomes for patients across Canada."

In the coming months, UCB Canada will continue to engage with public drug plans across Canada as well as private payers to support timely, equitable, and sustainable access to BIMZELX® for eligible patients living with HS across all provinces.

UCB Canada remains committed to collaborating with regulatory bodies, healthcare professionals, and the patient community to help address unmet needs and advance care for people living with severe diseases.

About Hidradenitis Suppurativa (HS)

Hidradenitis suppurativa is a chronic, recurring, painful, and debilitating inflammatory skin disease.1,4,5 HS has been estimated to affect approximately one percent of the population, with women and people of colour disproportionately impacted.1,6 Characterized by recurring nodules, abscesses, and pus-discharging openings in sensitive areas like the armpits, groin, and buttocks, HS can significantly reduce quality of life for those with the condition.4 Delayed diagnosis, stigma, and limited treatment options are all additional challenges faced by those living with HS.1

About BIMZELX® (bimekizumab injection)

HS is the fifth indication for BIMZELX® (bimekizumab injection) in Canada. BIMZELX® is also indicated for the treatment of adults with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis (PsO) who are candidates for systemic therapy or phototherapy; adults with active psoriatic arthritis (PsA); adults with active ankylosing spondylitis (AS) who have responded inadequately or are intolerant to conventional therapy; adults with active non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis (nr-axSpA) with objective signs of inflammation as indicated by elevated C-reactive protein (CRP) and/or MRI who have responded inadequately or are intolerant to conventional therapy;7 and for the treatment of adult patients with moderate to severe HS with an inadequate response to conventional systemic therapy.

BIMZELX® (bimekizumab injection) is a monoclonal antibody belonging to a group of medicines called interleukin (IL) inhibitors. Monoclonal antibodies are proteins that recognize and bind specifically to certain proteins in the body. This medicine works by reducing the activity of two cytokines called IL-17A and IL-17F, which are present at increased levels in diseases such as PsO, PsA, AS and nr-axSpA, and HS.6,8,9

BIMZELX® (bimekizumab injection) is already listed by the majority of Canadian public drug plans for moderate to severe PsO, PsA, and AS. Please consult the Product Monograph at https://www.ucbcanada.ca/en/bimzelx for important information on:

Relevant warnings and precautions regarding inflammatory bowel disease, serious hypersensitivity reactions, vaccinations, infections including tuberculosis, pregnant or nursing women, and women of childbearing potential.

Conditions of clinical use, adverse reactions, drug interactions, and dosing instructions.

The Product Monograph is also available by calling 1-866-709-8444.

About UCB Canada Inc.:

UCB Canada Inc. is the Canadian affiliate of UCB, a global biopharmaceutical leader dedicated to improving the lives of people with severe autoimmune and central nervous system diseases. Headquartered in Oakville, Ontario, UCB Canada employs over 100 people, located across the country. UCB Canada partners with healthcare professionals, research institutions, and patient organizations to advance access to innovative treatments and improve patient outcomes. In 2026, the company celebrates its 20th anniversary, marking two decades of dedication to Canadian patients, healthcare professionals, and communities. For more information, please visit https://www.ucbcanada.com/en/Home.

About UCB:

UCB is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative medicines and solutions for severe diseases of the immune system or central nervous system. With more than 9,000 employees across nearly 40 countries,10 UCB is committed to making a meaningful difference in patients' lives worldwide. For more information, visit www.ucb.com.

UCB and the UCB logo are registered trademarks of the UCB Group of Companies. BIMZELX® is a registered trademark of UCB Pharma S.A.

© 2026 UCB Canada Inc. 602-2201 Bristol Circle, Oakville, ON, L6H 0J8. All rights reserved. Date of Approval: June 2, 2026 | CA-BK-2600153

References

1 Napolitano M, Megna M, Timoshchuk EA, et al. Hidradenitis suppurativa: from pathogenesis to diagnosis and treatment. Clin Cosmet Investig Dermatol. 2017;10:105‑115. doi:10.2147/CCID.S111019.

2 Naik H B et al. Short-term efficacy of biologics in moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa: A systematic review and NMA. J Eur Acad Dermatol Venereol. 2026;40:646–657. doi:10.1111/jdv.70265.

3 Canada's Drug Agency. Reimbursement Recommendation. April 2026. Available from: https://www.cda-amc.ca/sites/default/files/DRR/2026/SR0856-Bimzelx.pdf. Last Accessed: June 2026.

4 Jemec GBE. Clinical practice. Hidradenitis suppurativa. N Engl J Med. 2012;366(2):158-164. doi:10.1056/NEJMcp1014163.

5 Sabat R, Jemec GBE, Matusiak L. et al. Hidradenitis suppurativa. Nat Rev Dis Primers. 2020;6:18. doi:10.1038/s41572-020-0149-1.

6 Canadian Hidradenitis Suppurativa Foundation. Call to action: Improving the lives of people with hidradenitis suppurativa in Canada. July 2024. Available from: https://hsfoundation.ca/wp-content/uploads/2024/07/Call-to-action-improving-the-lives-of-people-with-hidradenitis-suppurativa-in-Canada.pdf. Last Accessed: June 2026.

7 BIMZELX® (bimekizumab injection), Product Monograph, UCB Canada Inc., December 2025.

8 van der Heijde D, Deodhar A, Baraliakos X, et al. Efficacy and safety of bimekizumab in axial spondyloarthritis: results of two parallel phase 3 randomized controlled trials. Annals of the Rheumatic Diseases 2023;82:515-526. doi:10.1136/ard-2022-223595.

9 Arthritis Society Canada. Psoriatic Arthritis Symptoms and Diagnosis. January 2024. Available from: https://arthritis.ca/about-arthritis/arthritis-types-(a-z)/types/psoriatic-arthritis/psoriatic-arthritis-symptoms-and-diagnosis. Last Accessed: March 2024.

10 UCB. About UCB. 2026. Available from: https://www.ucb.com/about-ucb. Last Accessed: June 2026.

SOURCE UCB Canada Inc.

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