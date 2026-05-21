QUÉBEC, May 21, 2026 /CNW/ - UCB, a global biopharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of people with severe diseases, announced the expansion of its FASTRAX Canada program into Québec City. In collaboration with clinical partners, FASTRAX Canada is launching a new site at the Groupe de recherche en rhumatologie et maladies osseuses (GMRO) clinic, further strengthening efforts to improve earlier identification, triage, and diagnosis of axial spondyloarthritis (axSpA) across Canada.

The addition of a Québec site marks an important step in expanding access for patients and clinicians in Eastern Canada, while advancing FASTRAX Canada's vision of a scalable, national diagnostic and triage model. The site will contribute insights from diverse referral settings and help strengthen the growing Canadian database supporting earlier identification and diagnosis of inflammatory back pain conditions. AxSpA is a chronic inflammatory disease primarily affecting the sacroiliac joints and spine and can cause irreversible structural damage and functional impairment if left untreated.1 The disease includes radiographic axSpA (ankylosing spondylitis) and non-radiographic axSpA, where joint damage is not yet visible on X-rays.2 Symptoms typically begin between ages 20 and 30 but are often mistaken for mechanical back pain,1 contributing to significant diagnostic delays of 7 to 10 years.3 In Canada, a shortage of approximately 200 rheumatologists contributes to an average diagnosis delay of about nine years.4 Without early intervention, patients face increased risk of disease progression, joint damage and reduced quality of life.5 Unmanaged back pain is estimated to cost Canada $6–12 billion annually.6

FASTRAX Canada was designed to help address this challenge through a coordinated diagnostic and triage model that supports collaboration between rheumatologists and specialty-trained physiotherapists, Advanced Clinician Practitioners in Arthritis Care (ACPAC). The model is designed to support more efficient use of rheumatology capacity by identifying patients most likely to benefit from specialist assessment, while enabling a clearer and potentially faster path to diagnosis and care.

Over the past several years, FASTRAX Canada's foundational sites, University Health Network (UHN) in Toronto, The Ottawa Hospital (TOH), and the Thunder Bay Rheumatology Clinic, have helped establish scalable triage pathways that may help inform future expansion and contribute to a growing clinical database focused on inflammatory arthritis and mechanical back in Canada. According to FASTRAX study data generated through UHN, approximately 22% of patients who completed the FASTRAX pathway received a confirmed diagnosis, highlighting the value of a structured triage model in supporting earlier identification and improving care efficiency.7

"Our goal is to ensure that learnings generated in one province are rapidly shared across the country," said Laura Pus, Lead for FASTRAX Canada at UCB. "FASTRAX was designed from the start as a program that grows stronger with every new site, and this national collaboration allows us to accelerate improvements in axSpA diagnosis for Canadians, no matter where they live."

"With the integration of a Québec site into the FASTRAX network, we are reaching an important milestone in expanding the program's impact across Canada," said Dr. Evelyne Gendron, Rheumatologist at the Centre de l'ostéoporose et de rhumatologie de Québec (CORQ). "In a context marked by a high patient volume and significant wait times for rheumatology care, this initiative aims to better structure and harmonize models of care. By pooling clinical expertise and incorporating advanced-practice professionals earlier in the care pathway, the program will help increase service capacity and support earlier diagnosis of axSpA. Expected benefits also include more equitable access to care and an improved patient journey."

As FASTRAX Canada continues to expand, its growing network of sites is advancing a more coordinated national approach to axSpA diagnosis. By generating insights from diverse referral settings and supporting earlier identification of inflammatory symptoms, the program helps optimize specialist resources and streamline patients' diagnostic journeys. The addition of the Québec site reinforces this scalable model and reflects UCB's commitment to working with healthcare providers to reduce diagnostic delays and enable more patient‑centred care.

About FASTRAX:

FASTRAX is a global UCB initiative aiming to halve axSpA diagnosis time for patients around the world. It fosters collaborations with healthcare providers and technology partners to design tailored solutions, driving faster diagnoses, and better patient outcomes.

About UCB Canada Inc.:

UCB Canada Inc. is the Canadian affiliate of UCB, a global biopharmaceutical leader dedicated to improving the lives of people with severe autoimmune and central nervous system diseases. Headquartered in Oakville, Ontario, UCB Canada employs over 100 people, located across the country. UCB Canada Inc. partners with healthcare professionals, research institutions, and patient organizations to advance access to innovative treatments and improve patient outcomes. In 2026, the company celebrates its 20th anniversary, marking two decades of dedication to Canadian patients, healthcare professionals, and communities. For more information, please visit https://www.ucbcanada.com/en/Home.

About UCB:

UCB is a global biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing innovative medicines and solutions for severe diseases of the immune system or central nervous system. With more than 9,000 employees across nearly 40 countries,8 UCB is committed to making a meaningful difference in patients' lives worldwide. For more information, visit www.ucb.com.

About the GMRO Clinic (Groupe de recherche en rhumatologie et maladies osseuses):

The Groupe de recherche en rhumatologie et maladies osseuses (GMRO) clinic is a Québec City-based clinical research centre focused on advancing care and treatment for people living with rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases. Through clinical research, specialized care, and close collaboration with rheumatology and internal medicine specialists, the clinic supports improved diagnosis, patient management and the development of new therapeutic approaches. Patients participating in clinical studies at GMRO contribute to advancing scientific knowledge and improving treatments in rheumatology. For more information, visit https://www.grmo.ca/.

References

1. Navarro-Compan, et al. Axial spondyloarthritis. Lancet 2025; 405: 159–72.

2. van Tubergen A. Patient education: Axial spondyloarthritis, including ankylosing spondylitis (Beyond the Basics) UpToDate. 2024; Last Accessed August 21, 2025. https://www.uptodate.com/contents/axial-spondyloarthritis-including-ankylosing-spondylitis-beyond-the-basics/print.

3. Canadian Spondyloarthritis Association; Spondyloarthritis Research Consortium of Canada. The Time to Act in Canada: Reducing the Delay to Diagnosis for Canada's Hidden Disease – Axial Spondyloarthritis. Last Accessed May 11, 2026. https://sparthritis.ca/wp-content/uploads/2025/11/Call-to-action_BackSummitReport_2025.pdf.

4. University of Toronto. Think you may have arthritis? You may have trouble seeing a rheumatologist in Ontario according to IHPME-led study. IHPME News. 2019; Last Accessed August 21, 2025. https://ihpme.utoronto.ca/2019/08/think-you-may-have-arthritis-you-may-have-trouble-seeing-a-rheumatologist-in-ontario-according-to-ihpme-led-study/.

5. Hay CA, et al. Diagnostic delay in axial spondyloarthritis: a systematic review.

6. Bath B, Trask C, McCrosky J, Lawson J. A biopsychosocial profile of adult Canadians with and without chronic back disorders: a population-based analysis of the 2009–2010 Canadian Community Health Surveys. Biomed Res Int. 2014;2014:919621. https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC4058275/

7. FASTRAX study database, latest figures shared by University Health Network (UHN). Internal program data; on file with UCB Canada.

8. UCB Canada. Our company: UCB Canada. Last Accessed May 11, 2026. https://www.ucbcanada.com/en/about-ucb/our-company.

SOURCE UCB Canada Inc.

For further information, please contact UCB: [email protected]