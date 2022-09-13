SHERBROOKE, QC, Sept. 13, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Ubisoft Sherbrooke studio is proud to announce that its production team will be working on the world-renowned AAA brand Assassin's Creed.

"This is an iconic Ubisoft brand, and our sights are set higher than ever. Our studio—and our community—couldn't be more proud to create experiences for the games in this legendary franchise known for its deep gameplay and rich worlds," said Nathalie Jasmin, director of Ubisoft Sherbrooke. "I encourage anyone who is ready to do great things to join us."

Assassin's Creed (CNW Group/Ubisoft Sherbrooke)

The team already includes several experienced seniors and leaders. By the end of March 2023, the studio will bring on 25 specialists in programming, art, animation, level, and game design. They will join the employees currently working in Ubisoft's Online Services that designs, manages, and supports the online support services platform used by Assassin's Creed and Ubisoft's production studios.

Coincidentally, it is the 15th anniversary of the Assassin's Creed brand. The franchise now has 13 main games and over 200 million units sold.

November's opening of Ubisoft Sherbrooke, the company's fourth production studio in Quebec, came with a $17 million targeted investment plan with three essential programs that support education, entrepreneurship, and innovation: Ubisoft Education, Ubisoft Entrepreneurs, and La Forge. Ubisoft Sherbrooke has since announced that it will be moving to the Well Sud neighbourhood in downtown Sherbrooke, where it will employ 250 people over the next 10 years.

To see the current job openings so that you too can make your mark on the Assassin's Creed brand in Sherbrooke, visit the Ubisoft Sherbrooke website.

