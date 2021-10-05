UBC Express & GO station brings new convenient way to recycle on-campus

Return-It and UBC partner to launch the first Express & GO station at UBC, allowing for quick and easy recycling of empty beverage containers

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - School is back in full-swing, and starting today, UBC students, faculty, staff, and residents of the UBC community and surrounding area can drop off their empty beverage containers, to be recycled at the campus' first Express & GO recycling station.

The cashless, contactless, and solar-powered recycling station is housed in a 20-foot repurposed shipping container and is one of the ways Return-It is addressing accessibility and innovating recycling in areas where a traditional depot is not viable.

"We appreciate Return-It bringing this low-carbon footprint and convenient recycling solution to UBC," said Michael White, Associate Vice-President, Campus and Community Planning. "At UBC, we take great pride in our environmental leadership. This recycling station supports UBC's Zero Waste Action Plan, which outlines our commitment to waste reduction and management on campus and is one of the key focus areas of the university's Climate Action Plan."

Through the Express system, British Columbians have a contactless way to recycle their unsorted empty beverage containers in under a minute. Deposit refunds are uploaded through the user's free online account, which can be redeemed by Interac e-transfer or cheque. Students, faculty and residents also have the option of donating their refunds directly to local charities or student groups – all they need to do is sign up!

"At Return-It, we are focused on increasing recycling rates in BC through innovation, and we are proud of our Express & GO stations which have proven to be successful in a number of high-traffic areas within our province," said Allen Langdon, President and CEO of Return-It. "This station represents Return-It's first location at UBC, filling a gap for residents who previously had to travel over ten kilometres to recycle their empty beverage containers for a deposit refund."

"UBC's environmental leadership aligns with Return-It's social purpose of 'fostering a world where nothing is waste.' Thank you to UBC for helping to make this possible, thereby increasing recovery rates and diverting material from landfill," added Langdon.

The station can be found at 2465 Health Sciences Mall parking lot (corner of Health Sciences Mall and Thunderbird) and is open between 8:00 am and 8:00 pm to accommodate busy schedules. More details can be found here.

"As a student with a jam-packed schedule, I am personally excited to have a solution that protects our environment and supports sustainability through the responsible recycling of empty cans and bottles on-campus," said Saad Shoaib, Vice-President, External Affairs at the AMS of UBC. "Now is the time to do everything in our power to protect the environment and promote sustainable initiatives. Students often don't have the transportation means or time to travel to a Return-It collection location. We are very excited to have a convenient and easily accessible recycling solution on campus."

Now expanded to eight Express & GO locations across B.C., this convenient model supports a growing need for contactless, innovative recycling infrastructure in a wide range of communities – from large urban centres where commercial space is at a premium, to less accessible, rural locations.

How it works:

Create an online account by visiting express.return-it.ca. Once registered, you can print your bag label right at the Express & GO station at 2465 Health Sciences Mall parking lot (corner of Health Sciences Mall and Thunderbird), by entering the pin code provided at the time of registration. Remember – you can print extra tags to save for future drop-offs.

Then, simply drop off your containers in the Express & GO station between 8:00 am and 8:00 pm in a sealed and clear bag and, drop and go! We'll do the sorting, so there's no need to wait in line to have your containers counted. Your money will be automatically sent to your online account where funds can be redeemed by Interac e-Transfer or cheque. More information can be found here.

Did you know?

Return-It recycles approximately 1 billion beverage containers a year, saving enough energy to power more than 40,000 homes for a full year. When we recycle, we are not just saving reusable raw materials. We are saving energy, trees and clean air.

Plus, every plastic container is responsibly recycled right here in B.C. and Alberta, where they're cleaned and broken down into plastic pellets that can be used to make new plastic bottles.

About Return-It

Return-It is an industry owned, not-for-profit, product stewardship agency with beverage container management as its core business. Its mandate is to develop, manage and improve systems to recover used packaging and end-of-life products from consumers to ensure they are properly recycled and diverted from the natural environment. This work includes the development and implementation of initiatives that provide new solutions to reduce waste, such as its province-wide program to repurpose and recycle used clothing and other textiles. Return-It is a founding member of the Canada Plastics Pact, and has made a global commitment through the Ellen MacArthur Foundation to help eliminate plastic pollution at the source. In 2021, Return-It broadened its commitment to sustainability by announcing its social purpose, which is aimed at creating a better future for people, communities and the planet: We exist to foster a world where nothing is waste. Return-It.ca

SOURCE Return-It

For further information: Media contact: Giulia Turco, [email protected], 604-690-2024