Return-It Express & GO Station added to Central Surrey Recycling and Waste Centre

SURREY, BC, April 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Return-It and Metro Vancouver are excited to announce the opening of a new Return-It Express & GO station for used beverage containers at the Central Surrey Recycling and Waste Centre located at 6711 154th Street, Surrey.

New Return-It Express & GO station for used beverage containers at the Central Surrey Recycling and Waste Centre. (CNW Group/Return-It)

As the fastest growing city in BC, it's important to ensure the residents of Surrey have convenient access to the recycling services they need. The Express & GO station is part of Return-It's ongoing effort to enhance beverage container recycling accessibility across British Columbia. Return-It exists to foster a world without waste and the addition of the new Express & GO station in Surrey will make recycling empty beverage containers quick and easy.

"At Return-It, our goal is to make recycling as simple and convenient as possible," said Cindy Coutts, President and CEO of Return-It. "We are excited to bring Express & GO to Surrey as another contribution towards the circular economy, and hope that Surrey residents will feel empowered to take action and make a positive impact on the environment."

Using the new Express & GO station to recycle empty beverage containers is quick and easy. All residents need to do is create a free Express account at express.return-it.ca, place unsorted containers in a sealed clear/transparent bag, print a label at the station and place the bag in the station. Return-It will sort, count the containers and refund the deposit to your Express account within 10 business days, which can be redeemed via e-Transfer or cheque, and can also be donated to local charities.

With the addition of the new Express & GO station, the Central Surrey Recycling and Waste Centre now accepts over 25 different types of products for free recycling, including 15 types that are stewarded through the BC Recycling Regulation.

"The Central Surrey Recycling and Waste Centre offers a wide range of free recycling options for all sorts of materials beyond what goes in your household recycling bin," said Sarah Kirby-Yung, Chair of Metro Vancouver's Zero Waste Committee. "Our region has one of the most successful and resilient recycling systems on the continent thanks in large part to a robust recycling industry and Provincial regulations that make producers responsible for financing and operating the recycling systems for their products."

Metro Vancouver is already a North American leader in waste reduction and recycling success with a 64-per-cent recycling rate. The goal is to reach 80-per-cent diversion.

Surrey is the latest addition to the Lower Mainland's growing network of Return-It Express & GO stations, joining Richmond, North Vancouver, West Vancouver, Coquitlam, UBC and SFU as the eighth location in the region. While this is the first Express & GO station in Surrey, Return-It is sure it will not be the last.

"We look forward to opening many more Express & GO stations in Surrey and other municipalities to improve recycling convenience for all people living in British Columbia." added Cindy Coutts.

Learn more about Return-It's Express & GO stations by visiting: https://www.return-it.ca/express/about/#expressandgo

Did you know?

Return-It leads the way in extended producer responsibility in Canada, having recycled over 1.3 billion containers in 2024 and contributing to the reduction of 123.5 thousand tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO 2 e) from being released into the atmosphere. From aluminum cans to plastic bottles, drink boxes, gable tops, and bag-in-a-box, Return-It accepts a wide range of beverage containers for recycling.

About Return-It

Return-It is an industry owned, not-for-profit, product stewardship agency with beverage container management as its core business. Its mandate is to develop, manage and improve systems to recover used beverage packaging and end-of-life products from consumers to ensure they are properly recycled and diverted from the natural environment. This work includes the development and implementation of initiatives that provide new solutions to reduce waste. Visit Return-it.ca for more information.

