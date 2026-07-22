U.S. Government Recognizes Reduced Risk of Nicotine Pouches, While Canada Still Makes Them Harder to Access Than Cigarettes

UKCIA calls on Health Canada to reverse pharmacy-only sales restriction on approved nicotine replacement therapies and increase enforcement against the illicit market

TORONTO, July 22, 2026 /CNW/ -- Just weeks after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized specific reduced-risk claims for 20 nicotine pouch products following a scientific review, the United Korean Commerce & Industry Association (UKCIA) is calling on Health Canada to explain why adult Canadian smokers face greater barriers to accessing an approved nicotine pouch than to purchasing cigarettes.

The June 30 FDA announcement applies to 20 specific nicotine pouch products and does not mean nicotine pouches are risk-free or appropriate for youth or non-smokers. UKCIA, Canada's largest association of independent convenience store retailers, says it is a reminder that public-health policy should make regulated alternatives to cigarettes accessible to adult smokers -- not harder to obtain.

"Just as the FDA is recognizing the harm-reduction potential of specific nicotine pouch products for adults who completely switch from cigarettes, Canada continues to make an approved nicotine replacement pouch harder to access," said Kenny Shim, UKCIA Board Chair. "Adult smokers can buy cigarettes at convenience stores across Canada. They can buy nicotine gum and patches there too. But a Health Canada-authorized nicotine pouch intended to help Canadians reduce or quit smoking remains locked behind a pharmacy counter. It makes no sense."

Since August 2024, authorized nicotine pouches have been restricted to sale only by or under the supervision of a pharmacist. UKCIA believes the restriction has created an access gap that unauthorized sellers are exploiting -- a concern that is no longer hypothetical. On July 15, Health Canada issued a nationwide retailer-level recall of multiple Supernova and Supreme nicotine pouch and nicotine film products, in various flavours and nicotine strengths, after determining they had no market authorization and were being sold illegally in Canada.

The recall illustrates what UKCIA has warned about: restricting access to authorized nicotine replacement therapies has not eliminated demand, while unauthorized products continue to enter the Canadian marketplace. The FDA announcement is also likely to increase awareness of nicotine pouches among Canadian smokers -- unless Health Canada improves access to authorized products, that growing interest risks being met by unauthorized imports and illicit sellers rather than Canada's regulated retail sector.

"Health Canada is absolutely right to remove unauthorized nicotine products from the market," said Shim. "But this latest recall demonstrates the flaw in the current policy. Restricting legal, Health Canada-approved nicotine pouches to pharmacies has not stopped demand. Instead it has created more opportunities for illegal products to enter the marketplace. Government should make legal, authorized nicotine replacement therapies accessible through age-restricted convenience stores while targeting illegal suppliers."

UKCIA is calling on Health Canada and Health Minister Marjorie Michel to reverse the pharmacy-only restriction and permit the sale of Health Canada-authorized nicotine pouches through convenience stores, the same retailers already entrusted to sell several other age-restricted products. Any expansion in access should be accompanied by stronger enforcement against youth sales and unauthorized products, including retailer compliance checks, mandatory age-verification training, proactive inspections and penalties for any retailer that sells nicotine products to minors.

"Protecting youth and helping adults move away from cigarettes are not competing objectives," said Shim. "Both require government to target unauthorized sellers, enforce age restrictions and ensure adult smokers can access regulated products that Health Canada has reviewed and authorized. Canada's convenience stores can be part of the solution."

SOURCE United Korean Commerce & Industry Association of Canada

For Media Inquiries Contact: Mr. Kenny Shim, UKCIA Board Chair, [email protected], 416-414-6518 - cell