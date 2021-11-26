Tyler Joe Miller is Canada's next big name in country music, winning SiriusXM's Top of the Country and $25,000

Following the inspiring performances by the three Finalists, Raquel Cole, Tyler Joe Miller and Kelly Prescott, audience votes, and a judging panel of music industry professionals crowned Tyler Joe Miller as the grand prize winner live on Friday, November 26, 2021, at SiriusXM's Top of the Country Finale. Held at the London Music Hall in London, ON, this live, and in-person concert was an exciting kickoff to Country Music Week 2021 with The Reklaws -- 2021 CCMA Awards top nominees-- headlining the electric finale show.

"I am so grateful to have been a part of the SiriusXM Top of the Country competition and have the unique opportunity to learn and grow from some of the top players in the industry, and my peers," said Tyler Joe Miller. "Thank you so much to the fans who voted for me and supported me along the way. It has been a dream of mine to pursue my passion of country music and I can't wait for what's next!"

The Finale capped off a two-year journey that began with submissions from artists across Canada. That list was then narrowed down to just eight Semi-Finalists. Due to COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines, each of the Top of the Country competition participants took part in an industry mentorship and content creation series. All the Semi-Finalist's then captured live recording sessions right from their homes as they continued to receive valuable virtual mentorship sessions from some of the top players in the Canadian music industry. The three Finalists emerged, with help from the votes of country music fans from coast-to-coast.

"Canada's country music talent is stronger than ever and SiriusXM is proud to continue to work with these artists and give them the exposure they need to take their careers to the next level," said Paul Cunningham, SVP Marketing, SiriusXM Canada. "Tyler Joe Miller has blown us away over the two-year competition and has clearly won the hearts of Canadians during the voting stages. The performance tonight caps off what has been an incredible journey to witness, and I wish all the Finalists success as they continue on in their careers."

"The Canadian Country Music Association® (CCMA) is thrilled to have partnered with SiriusXM Canada on another successful Top of the Country competition," said Amy Jeninga, President, CCMA. "Congratulations to Tyler Joe Miller, and to all of the emerging artists who participated this year. It was a pleasure to have followed along on your journey and we're excited to see how you continue to contribute to Canada's amazing country music industry in years to come."

SiriusXM Top of the Country, in partnership with the Canadian Country Music Association®, is part of SiriusXM's ongoing commitment to promoting and elevating the best in emerging Canadian music. SiriusXM continues to offer a leading platform for Canadian artists through its significant financial contributions and North American-wide reach of over 60 million listeners.

