TORONTO, Nov. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - This Sunday, November 30th marks two years since the launch of 9-8-8: Suicide Crisis Helpline, Canada's free, confidential service available 24/7/365 for anyone thinking about suicide or worried about someone they know.

Since its launch in November 2023, 9-8-8 has answered more than 750,000 calls and texts, connecting people in Canada in suicide related crisis with trained responders who are there to listen with compassion and help keep people safe. That's hundreds of thousands of life-saving conversations -- representing nearly 18.5 million minutes of dedicated, one-on-one support from coast to coast to coast.

"We are proud that we have been able to offer support to hundreds of thousands of people across Canada in 9-8-8's first two years", said Dr. Allison Crawford, 9-8-8's Chief Medical Officer and a Psychiatrist at CAMH. " Our mission is to continue to reach and support everyone who is at risk of suicide. We want everyone to know that 9-8-8 is here for them in the moments they need it most."

What a Suicide-Related Crisis Can Look Like

At the two year-mark, 9-8-8 wants to raise greater awareness of what suicide risk can feel like for the individual experiencing it, and encourage people to reach out, even if they are not sure if their thoughts are suicide related.

"No matter when or where crisis strikes, Canadians from coast to coast to coast should know they can always call or text 9-8-8," said the Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health. "Since its launch two years ago, 9-8-8 has made it easier for anyone to reach out, be heard, and get the support they need. Help is only three digits away, when it matters most."

"Suicide is complex, and it's not always easy for someone to identify if the thoughts and feelings they are experiencing point to a suicide risk ", continued Dr. Crawford. "If you are frequently feeling extremely alone and isolated, if you feel like there is no way out of your situation, or if life feels overwhelming or unbearable, we want you to know: please reach out to 9-8-8: we want to hear from you and help you talk things through."

People who call or text 9-8-8 will reach a responder who will listen and offer compassionate support without judgement. "When I answer a call, I know someone's trusting me with one of the hardest moments of their life," said 9-8-8 responder Katerine Maruya. "It's an honour to be able to help them navigate through their feelings and help them find a way to keeping themselves safe."

Spreading the word

One of 9-8-8's key goals is for every person in Canada to know and remember 9-8-8, just as they know to call 911 in an emergency. Everyone can play their part in raising awareness, and making sure that people know where they can turn if they have concerns about suicide:

Know it. 9-8-8 is available 24/7/365 for anyone in Canada thinking about suicide or worried about someone.

Save it. Store 9-8-8 in your phone because you never know when you or someone close to you might need it.

Share it. Talk about 9-8-8 with your community, family, and friends.

Quick Facts

Every day in Canada, on average 12 people die by suicide and more than 200 people attempt to take their own life.

1 in 9 people in Canada experience thoughts of suicide in their lifetime.

For every person who dies by suicide, as many as 135 people can be impacted by their loss.

Language matters. Sometimes the words we use can be stigmatizing, even if we don't mean them to be. Learn more about how to talk about suicide safely.

