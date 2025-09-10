TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - This World Suicide Prevention Day (September 10), the team at 9-8-8: Suicide Crisis Helpline and partners across Canada are launching the Just in Case campaign to encourage everyone in Canada to remember 9-8-8, just in case you or someone you know needs support.

9-8-8: Suicide Crisis Helpline is Canada's free, 24/7, confidential service for anyone thinking about suicide, or worried about someone else. But 9-8-8 isn't only for moments of crisis, it's a number worth knowing for those moments in life when you could be the one to help.

"Whether you're chatting with a friend over coffee, attending a community event, or scrolling through your phone at the end of the day, knowing 9-8-8 means you're ready to act if you or someone you know is in need of support," said Dr. Allison Crawford, Chief Medical Officer at 9-8-8: Suicide Crisis Helpline. "When people see themselves in the message, they're more likely to remember it. 9-8-8 is for every person in Canada, whether you're struggling yourself or you're there for someone else."

"People across Canada, from all ages and backgrounds, can be impacted by suicide" said the Honourable Marjorie Michel, Minister of Health. "It is a priority for the Government of Canada to support mental health and wellbeing, while ensuring help is available for those in crisis. Every time someone shares the 9-8-8 number, they help build awareness that could one day make a difference for someone they know."

Why It Matters

Many people who come across 9-8-8 often think the service is "not for them" and that it's only for certain people, or certain situations. Just in Case aims to change that perception to one of relevance, responsibility, and quiet preparedness.

Crisis can happen to anyone. Remembering 9-8-8 means you're prepared to help yourself, your loved ones, and your community.

Know it. Save it. Share it.

On this World Suicide Prevention Day, take one simple step that could make a big difference:

Know it – Sometimes just knowing where to turn can make all the difference. 9-8-8 is Canada's Suicide Crisis Helpline. Call or text anytime to speak with a trained responder, without judgment.

– Sometimes just knowing where to turn can make all the difference. 9-8-8 is Suicide Crisis Helpline. Call or text anytime to speak with a trained responder, without judgment. Save it – This number has the power to change or even save a life. Save it in your phone now, so you have it when it's needed most.

– This number has the power to change or even save a life. Save it in your phone now, so you have it when it's needed most. Share it – It's not always obvious when someone is struggling. Sharing 9-8-8 could be the lifeline they need.

Quick Facts

Since launching in November 2023 , 9-8-8 has answered nearly 600,000 calls and texts.

, 9-8-8 has answered nearly calls and texts. Every day in Canada , on average 12 people die by suicide and more than 200 people attempt it.

, on average 12 people die by suicide and more than 200 people attempt it. 1 in 9 people in Canada experience thoughts of suicide in their lifetime.

experience thoughts of suicide in their lifetime. For every person who dies by suicide, as many as 135 people can be impacted by their loss.

Language matters. Sometimes the words we use can be stigmatizing, even if we don't mean them to be. Learn more about how to talk about suicide safely.

About 9-8-8: Suicide Crisis Helpline

9-8-8: Suicide Crisis Helpline is a national helpline for anyone in Canada who is thinking about suicide, or who is worried about someone they know. Help is available by phone and by text, in English and French, 24 hours a day, every day of the year. 9-8-8 calls and texts are answered by trained responders at a network of local, provincial, territorial, and national crisis lines and helplines across the country. 9-8-8 is led and coordinated by the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health (CAMH) and funded by the Government of Canada.

