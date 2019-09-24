Two-thirds of Canadians identify as optimistic

More than 20,000 people across 23 countries were surveyed, broken down by geographic region, gender, employment, marital status, and income. Despite the breadth of diversity, it appears the majority of the world is closely aligned when it comes to the key issues facing the planet's future.

The survey also revealed that Canadians strongly believe that individuals and communities have a role in shaping the future through greater knowledge sharing, showing a willingness for people to pull together to tackle pressing global challenges.

More optimistic than most

Canadians rank high on the optimism scale with 62 per cent of respondents considering themselves optimists compared to the global average of 56 per cent. More specifically, Canadians who are 40 years old or older are more likely to self-identify as optimistic (65 per cent) than those age 18-39 (56 per cent).

Exploring the future: sustainability and collaboration are key

Sustainability is an important factor for Canadians, outweighing technology and robotics. Nearly three-quarters of respondents indicated they would like to experience plastic-free oceans (71 per cent), sustainable architecture and infrastructure (62 per cent) and carbon-free travel (58 per cent) versus cloud computing, big data and AI (22 per cent) by 2050.

In addition, 60 per cent respondents would also like to experience zero waste buildings as well as self-powering and universal clean energy transportation.

However, Canadians were divided when asked about mankind's ability to combat climate change. Fifty percent agree that humans have the ability to right the environmental crisis while the other 50 per cent disagreed.

The survey also revealed that Canadians value collaboration and believe that knowledge gathering, learning and access to education (67 per cent), collaboration across national borders and cultures (62 per cent) and spreading tolerance and inclusivity (54 per cent) are important factors to unlocking future opportunity. Notably, 51 per cent cited that both easier access to knowledge and education are the two ways economic development is being encouraged in Canada.

Her Excellency Reem Al Hashimy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation, Director General, Expo 2020 Dubai Bureau said, "In just over a year, Dubai and the UAE will be bringing the world together for the World Expo, in a spirit of collaboration, and creating an open global dialogue that allows us to look towards the future with renewed optimism.

"We developed the Global Optimism Outlook Survey to help us understand what the citizens of the world believe will shape a better future. People from around the world have spoken, and we are listening. The results show that we are more connected than we may believe. That dialogue, communication and collaboration are essential, and that we are united in our desire to create a happier, more inclusive, cleaner planet. Whether you're sitting in South America, China, or here in the UAE, we're connected in our passions for a better future" she added.

The 2020 Expo Dubai will uncover and explore what can be achieved by bringing people together. The theme, Connecting Minds, Creating the Future, will inspire attendees to make a conscious effort to think and live differently and give renewed optimism that through collaboration, it is possible to make a lasting change to the world.

About Expo 2020 Dubai

Expo 2020 Dubai will bring together millions of people for The World's Greatest Show, celebrating human brilliance and achievement under the theme 'Connecting Minds, Creating the Future'.

The six months from 20 October 2020 to 10 April 2021 will be a moment in time to be part of an unparalleled event. We are extending a warm Emirati welcome to the world:

70 per cent of visitors anticipated to come from outside the UAE, the largest proportion of international visitors in the 168-year history of World Expos



70 per cent of visitors anticipated to come from outside the UAE, the largest proportion of international visitors in the 168-year history of World Expos

An entertaining global celebration with something for everyone, Expo 2020 will wow visitors with 60 daily events across 173 days, showcasing the best of music, technology, creativity and culture, while 200 F&B outlets will feature famous chefs and cuisine from every corner of the world

Expo 2020 will be an endless journey of discovery. Visitors will have access to the latest innovations and breakthroughs, with more than 200 participants – including 192 nations, multilateral organisations, businesses and educational institutions – coming together to highlight real-life solutions to the world's most pressing challenges

Expo 2020's sub-themes of Opportunity , Mobility and Sustainability will inspire visitors to make a conscious effort to think and live differently, and give them renewed optimism that, through collaboration, it is possible to make a lasting change to the world

The first World Expo to take place in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) will be located on a 4.38 sqkm site adjacent to Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai South

About World Expos

In 1851 the Crystal Palace was the centrepiece of London's Great Exhibition – the first World Expo. It celebrated the man-made industrial wonders of a rapidly changing world. Architecture, contents and a theme, 'Industry of All Nations', were combined to create a big idea of nations meeting nations in shared technological and commercial progress. In more recent years, participants in World Expos, including governments, international organisations and companies, have gathered to find solutions to universal challenges and to promote their achievements, products, ideas, innovations, their national brand, and their nations as destinations for tourism, trade and investment.

World Expos are held under the auspices of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE), the intergovernmental organisation responsible for overseeing and regulating international exhibitions ('Expos') and for fostering their core values of Education, Innovation and Cooperation. Today, four types of Expos are organised under the BIE's auspices: World Expos, Specialised Expos, Horticultural Expos and the Triennale di Milano.

