Two Saskatchewan communities to benefit from recreational infrastructure investments

PRINCE ALBERT, SK, Sept. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Saskatchewan recognize that strategic investments in recreational infrastructure play a key role in supporting healthy, dynamic and inclusive communities where all residents have access to opportunities.

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and the Honourable Joe Hargrave, Minister of Crown Investments Corporation and MLA for Prince Albert Carlton, on behalf of the Honourable Lori Carr, Saskatchewan Minister of Government Relations and Minister Responsible for First Nations, Métis and Northern Affairs, today announced nearly $50 million in joint funding for two new recreational facilities that will provide residents of all ages improved access to recreational and cultural activities year round.

In Prince Albert, a new recreation centre will be built to replace two ageing facilities. Once complete, the recreation centre will provide residents with access to a new aquatic centre, two hockey rinks with seating capacity for 800 spectators in each arena, dressing rooms, storage, concessions, washrooms and foyer space.

In Southend, the construction of the Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation Community Ice Rink will provide residents with a place to gather for ice sports during the winter months and serve as a multi-purpose space for cultural and recreational activities in the summer months.

The Government of Canada is investing $28.5 million through its Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Saskatchewan is contributing more than $21.4 million. Recipients are responsible for any additional costs.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada is committed to supporting active-living and healthy lifestyles that contribute to the physical and mental well-being of individuals and on communities as a whole. We are proud to be investing in these two new recreation centres in Saskatchewan that will provide families with more opportunities to stay active and engaged with their communities while also supporting economic growth."

The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"The Government of Saskatchewan is proud to be a part of this funding team by investing more than $21.4 million toward this pair of projects. Once they become reality, these recreational facilities will improve the health and wellness of citizens while strengthening the communities, and regions they serve."

The Honourable Joe Hargrave, Minister of Crown Investments Corporation and MLA for Prince Albert Carlton, on behalf of the Honourable Lori Carr, Saskatchewan Minister of Government Relations and Minister Responsible for First Nations, Métis and Northern Affairs

"We very much appreciate the funding support from the Government of Canada and the Government of Saskatchewan toward the City of Prince Albert's Aquatic and Arenas Recreation Centre project. Once completed, this facility will benefit Prince Albert residents, visitors to our City for various sporting and cultural events, along with various First Nations, Métis, rural and northern communities – our neighbours who all make our part of Saskatchewan such a great place to live. It will be a wonderful facility for all to use for years to come."

His Worship Greg Dionne, Mayor of the City of Prince Albert

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

infrastructure plan, the Government of is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. $26.9 billion of this funding is supporting green infrastructure projects, including $5 billion available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank.

of this funding is supporting green infrastructure projects, including available for investment through the Canada Infrastructure Bank. $25.3 billion of this funding is supporting social infrastructure in Canadian communities.

of this funding is supporting social infrastructure in Canadian communities. The Government of Canada is contributing $24 million to the City of Prince Albert's Aquatic and Arenas Recreation Centre. The Government of Saskatchewan is contributing more than $19.9 million , and the City of Prince Albert is contributing more than $16 million .

is contributing to the Aquatic and Arenas Recreation Centre. The Government of is contributing more than , and the is contributing more than . The Government of Canada is contributing $4.5 million to the Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation Southend Community Ice Rink. The Government of Saskatchewan is contributing $1.5 million , and the Peter Ballantyne Cree Nation is contributing more than $1 million .

Associated links

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Federal infrastructure investments in Saskatchewan:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/investments-2002-investissements/sk-eng.html

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Web: Infrastructure Canada

