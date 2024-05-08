QUEBEC, May 8, 2024 /CNW/ - The Stelpro and Innovair Solutions Groups, two family-owned businesses, deeply rooted in Quebec, are pleased to announce they are joining forces today in a strategic alliance. This collaboration marks a major milestone for both entities, strengthening their position in the North American market and propelling their future growth.

This alliance draws on the combined expertise of both teams in the fields of electric heating and HVAC, as well as the excellence of their manufacturing and distribution facilities at 16 locations across 4 countries. These combined assets will deliver a diversified range of thermal comfort and indoor air quality solutions, to meet the needs of the residential, commercial, industrial, and institutional markets, under 15 renowned brands.

Martin Beaulieu and Yves Chabot will jointly assume the chairmanship of the Board of Directors of this new alliance, while the management of the Stelpro and Innovair Solutions Groups will be under the respective leadership of CEOs Pierre Huard and Louis Beaulieu. Together, they will draw on the specific skills of their teams while capitalizing on collaborations and a shared road map, reinforcing their collective ability to reach new heights.

"I am convinced that the alignment of our values and complementary strategies will keep innovation at the heart of our actions and products. Our goal is to expand our product line for the benefit of our customers and business partners, while consolidating our presence in the U.S. market," explains Martin Beaulieu.

Yves Chabot adds: "I am enthusiastic about the potential synergies of expertise, resources, and technologies resulting from this alliance. This will enable us to seize the opportunities offered by the evolving HVAC market that has been driven by the energy transition. Together, we will be able to offer integrated solutions for thermal comfort and air quality, promoting efficient energy management in buildings."

This strategic alliance marks a new chapter for the companies and consolidates their mutual commitment to respect, excellence, and innovation. It also encourages ongoing collaboration to generate added value for their employees, customers, and partners, while maintaining their commitment towards the community.

About Stelpro Group

Founded in 1981, Stelpro Group is a family-owned Quebec company that offers solutions that efficiently meet the needs of users, with the aim of optimizing their comfort, enhancing the value of each living space, and promoting better energy management. A North American leader in its field, Stelpro Group employs over 600 people at 5 locations in 2 countries, has over 475,000 square feet of manufacturing and warehousing space, and annually sells more than 1.1 million heating units and 500,000 electronic controls under 5 brands. Stelpro is a member of Canada's Best Managed Companies Platinum Club, and Les Affaires newspaper ranks it as one of Quebec's top companies.

About Innovair Solutions

Innovair Solutions is a family-owned Quebec company founded in 1967 under the name Ouellet Canada. It is recognized as a supplier of choice in the heating, air conditioning and ventilation industries. A North American leader in its field, the company manufactures and distributes quality products that combine performance, efficiency, and safety. Innovair Solutions has over 500 employees, 11 operating sites in 3 countries, 500,000 square feet of production and warehousing space, and more than 1 million heating units sold annually under 10 distinct brands. The company is a winner of Canada's Best Managed Companies.

SOURCE Innovair Solutions + Stelpro

For further information: Stelpro Group, Stéphane Lettre, Strategic Marketing Director, Tel.: 450 441-0101 x1460, Cell.: 514 528-5018, Email: [email protected]; Innovair Solutions, Sébastien Richard Ing. / P. Eng., VP Engineering, Marketing, R&D and Quality, Tel.: 418 247‑3947 x267, Email: [email protected]