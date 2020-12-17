With the support of the City of Saint-Eustache, which developed this new business district focused on sustainable development and a true hub for cutting-edge technologies on the North Shore of Montréal, the two companies will work closely together in the same facilities. Upon completion of the construction of the new infrastructures in the fall of 2021, Nova Bus, whose investment represents $9 million dollars, will occupy an 80,000 square foot space that will allow the development of prototypes. For its part, NSE Technical & Logistics Services will occupy more than 135,000 square feet, allowing it to carry out its operations of reception, storage and shipping of parts and state-of-the-art equipment for major clients in the transportation sector such as Nova Bus.

"The partnership between Nova Bus and NSE is a strong example of the power of collaboration to drive innovation," said Martin Larose, Vice President and General Manager of Nova Bus. "With the opening of this facility, we not only have greater control and focus on improving supply quality for our buses, but we continue to proudly invest in the future of zero emission transit solutions through the augmentation of innovation and infrastructure."

"The last few months have been very significant for the company's long-term strategy and the adventure we have been living for 3 years now. Nova Bus occupies a particular place in our history and we thank them very much for their continuous confidence Our partnership is based on common and fundamental pillars such as collaboration, continuous improvement, innovation and, of course, a common vision between the leaders for the realization of innovative and ambitious projects", said Benoit Hudon, President & CEO of DRAKKAR Aerospace & Ground Transportation.

"The proximity with Nova Bus lies at the heart of our decision to settle close to this important customer, combined with optimization objectives which will enable us to widen our offer of services, to ensure a better quality of supply and to propose to all our customers optimal "just-in-time" delivery solutions", added Jean-François Paradis, Business Unit Director at NSE Technical & Logistics Services.

"We are pleased to collaborate with NSE on this project," said Vincent Plante, Vice President of Operations at Nova Bus. "This partnership and proximity will allow operational efficiency and a lean approach in the development of prototypes."

Nova Bus, which collaborates with NSE Technical & Logistics Services since its very beginnings, is committed to innovate, develop and constantly improve its products and processes in order to reduce pollution and waste in all the aspects of its activity. This investment, which follows the recent announcement of the expansion of the Nova Bus plant in Saint-François-du-Lac and the lease of a space in Bécancour, reinforces the company's commitment to support the innovative development of the manufacturing sector in the region.

About Nova Bus (www.novabus.com)

Nova Bus is a leading provider of sustainable transportation solutions in North America. Its portfolio includes electric buses and hybrid buses, high-capacity vehicles and integrated intelligent transport systems. As part of its Electro Mobility strategy, Nova Bus is moving forward with the electrification of key vehicle components to reduce fuel consumption and emissions. Nova Bus is part of the Volvo Group.

For more information regarding Nova Bus products and services, please visit www.novabus.com

About NSE Technical & Logistics Services (https://www.nse-groupe.com/en/canadian-business-unit)

Based in Laval, Quebec, NSE Technical & Logistics Services is an affiliate company of DRAKKAR Aerospace and Ground Transportation. NSE Technical & Logistics Services aims to substantially reduce turnaround times (TAT) related to kitting, sub-assembly and repair management. The company supports its customers with a complete control tower, a truly revolutionary technology for the world of logistics services, which integrates the customer interface, carrier management, warehousing, repair and manufacturing assistance. NSE Technical & Logistics Services leverages European and Canadian best practices in technology, processes, operations management and customer orientation, making it a partner of choice in the manufacturing industry.

