Manulife Par increases access to Manulife Vitality for everyday Canadians

Data reveals 68% of Canadians believe insurance companies should focus more on preventative health measures

TORONTO, May 2, 2023 /CNW/ - Manulife became the first life insurer in Canada to launch a whole life insurance plan that rewards individuals for taking steps to improve their health, responding to consumers' rising demand for their insurance companies to focus more on preventative health measures. Manulife expanded its industry-leading behavioural insurance program, Manulife Vitality, to its core product line, Manulife Par, increasing the access to Manulife Vitality for everyday Canadians to help people live longer, healthier, better lives.

Our latest consumer data* reveals that 68% of Canadians believe insurance companies should focus more on preventative health measures, and two in three want to be rewarded for their healthy behaviours," says Paul Savage, Head, Individual Insurance, Manulife Canada. "Many Canadians have fundamentally shifted their attitudes toward essential life priorities such as health and wealth, and they're turning to Manulife to make their decisions easier and their lives better," he adds.

The pandemic had a significant effect on Canadians' health and wellness and prompted nearly half (48%) of them to realize the importance of preventative healthcare. Meanwhile, three out of five Canadians (61%) declared they changed their lifestyle in some way due to the pandemic with eating/cooking healthy, walking or running and improving sleep habits top the list of activities people have introduced or recently increased since 2020.

Manulife launched its Vitality program during 2016 to take a proactive interest in our customers' well-being. The program has helped tens of thousands of Canadians improve their overall health through this science and technology-based program that provides tools, resources, education, and rewards to people for the everyday steps they are taking to live longer and better lives. Together, this unlocks the shared value of healthier people and communities with stronger businesses over the long term.

Recent data also shows that advisors for Manulife Vitality have achieved differentiation both from their peers and among life insurance consumers as half of Manulife Vitality customers indicated the program makes them more likely to recommend their advisor.

For more information on how you can benefit from the Manulife Vitality program, visit Manulife.ca/Vitality .

* Online omnibus survey conducted between March 29 – April 7, 2023



