TORONTO, Dec. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - Two Ontario men who are alleged to have participated in the creation of Terrorgram Collective manifestos and Atomwaffen Division (AWD) recruiting videos, in support of far-right extremism and the neo-Nazi terrorist movement, have been arrested by police.

The RCMP Integrated National Security Enforcement Team (INSET) for GTA/Southwest conducted an 18-month investigation, executing several search warrants in the Niagara and Toronto regions. Investigators uncovered evidence supporting criminal charges against two individuals.

In 2021, Atomwaffen Division became a listed terrorist entity in Canada. After the listing, many former Atomwaffen Division members joined Active Club Canada. Members of Active Club Canada have been observed performing combat training exercises in local community parks, as pictured below. Members of the group have ties to a group called the Hammerskins in Durham region.

As a result of evidence collected against, the two individuals are being charged with the following offences:

One individual is charged with:

Three counts of Commission of hate crimes offences (contrary to ss. 318(1) and 319(2) of the Criminal Code) for a terrorist group, contrary to section 83.2 of the Criminal Code;

for a terrorist group, contrary to section 83.2 of the Two counts of Participation in the activities of a terrorist group, contrary to section 83.18 of the Criminal Code;

One count of Facilitating terrorist activity, contrary to section 83.19 of the Criminal Code;

One count of Instructing a person to carry out terrorist activity, contrary to section 83.22 of the Criminal Code;

One count of Counselling the commission of a terrorism offence, contrary to section 83.221 of the Criminal Code.

The other individual is being charged with:

One count of Participation in the activities of a terrorist group, contrary to section 83.18 of the Criminal Code.

On December 6, 2023, the two individuals appeared in court. Both were held for bail hearings.

The RCMP would like to thank the Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) for their assistance throughout the investigation. The intelligence provided by CSIS was instrumental in supporting this investigation. We would also like to thank FINTRAC, Canada Border Services Agency, Toronto Police Services, Niagara Regional Police, Ontario Provincial Police and Public Prosecution Service of Canada for their indispensable support throughout the investigation. Our partnerships continue to grow and help to keep all Canadians safe.

The RCMP encourages citizens to remain vigilant and report any information on terrorism or related suspicious activity to the National Security Information Network (1-800-420-5805 or [email protected]) or to their local police detachment. If there is an immediate threat to your safety, please call 911.

Fast facts:

Atomwaffen Division (AWD) is an international neo-Nazi terror group, originating out of the United States . The group has expanded to the United Kingdom , Canada , Germany , and elsewhere. The group calls for acts of violence against racial, religious, and ethnic groups, police, and bureaucrats, to prompt the collapse of society.

. The group has expanded to the , , , and elsewhere. The group calls for acts of violence against racial, religious, and ethnic groups, police, and bureaucrats, to prompt the collapse of society. Atomwaffen Division is also known as the "National Socialist Resistance Front".

The Active Club Network are decentralized cells of white supremacy and neo-Nazi groups, which are active in many U.S. states, with multiple chapters in other nations, including Canada . The network was created in January 2021 and it promotes mixed martial arts to fight against what it asserts is a system that is targeting the white race, as well as a "warrior spirit" to prepare for a forthcoming race war.

cells of white supremacy and neo-Nazi groups, which are active in many U.S. states, with multiple chapters in other nations, including . The network was created in and it promotes mixed martial arts to fight against what it asserts is a system that is targeting the white race, as well as a "warrior spirit" to prepare for a forthcoming race war. The Terrorgram Collective is a group of Telegram channels that share neo-fascist ideology and that produce and share manuals on how to carry out racially-motivated violence. Terrorgram channels have been linked to the Atomwaffen Division and other neo-Nazi and far right groups.

There is currently a Section 517 ban in place. A section 517 publication ban captures information, evidence, or representations made at the bail hearing. Their bail conditions and any evidence or materials relied upon at the peace bond bail are prohibited from disclosure.

Twitter: @RCMPONT

Facebook: @RCMP.Ontario

Instagram: @rcmpont

YouTube: RCMPGRCPOLICE

SOURCE Royal Canadian Mounted Police

For further information: RCMP's National Security Information Network, 1-800-420-5805/, Email:[email protected]; RCMP O Division (Ontario), Communications & Media Relations, Email: [email protected]