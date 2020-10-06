The association between St-Hubert and Chocolats Favoris, which has experienced strong growth in recent years, was a natural segue to the creation of this original recipe. The team of master chocolatiers put their expertise at the service of the rotisserie, which is on the lookout for food trends to constantly improve the experience offered to its customers and to adapt to their evolving tastes. This approach is also part of St-Hubert's plan to support local businesses by making products from Quebec brands available in its restaurants, as it recently did with Vignoble l´Orpailleur and Romeo's Gin.

Changing times, same great taste

Although some dining rooms are currently not accessible to customers following the announcement of new government measures in the fight against COVID-19, Groupe St-Hubert continues to welcome families and friends in over half of its network of restaurants while offering the safest on site experience for diners. Our franchisees also remain committed to bringing the pleasure of St-Hubert into the lives of Quebecers by allowing them to enjoy their favorite meals in complete safety, at the take-out counter or through the new parking service at all restaurants in Quebec, as well as thanks to the very popular zero-contact delivery service.

At Chocolats Favoris, customers have been treated to the same quality experience in a safe environment, in addition to being able to enjoy their favourite desserts at home. The chocolatier is offering a new collection of frozen take-out products available in all of its stores, and even for delivery direct to your home as most of its desserts are now available through the UberEats app. It includes the entire collection of Chocolats Favoris signature kooky cakes, perfect for celebrating any occasion! It was also an opportunity for the many chocolate lovers to discover the Chocolats Favoris online store so they can have a dollop of chocolate comfort delivered to their loved ones anywhere in Canada.

In brief

The Chocolats Favoris dessert is a moist chocolate layer cake with salted caramel dulce de leche mousse, topped with crunchy pretzel balls and salted caramel popcorn. Everything is topped with a creamy sugar sauce and chocolate coulis.

The Chocolats Favoris dessert is a moist chocolate layer cake with salted caramel dulce de leche mousse, topped with crunchy pretzel balls and salted caramel popcorn. Everything is topped with a creamy sugar sauce and chocolate coulis. In accordance with government guidelines, dining rooms in restaurants located in areas where the alert level has been raised up a level are currently not accessible to customers until October 28. The affected regions are: the Montreal Metropolitan Area, the MRC de la Rivière-du-Nord, Chaudière-Appalaches as well as a portion of the Capitale-Nationale. Visit our website for complete updated information.

. St-Hubert desserts are available across Quebec at the take-out counter, with the new parking lot service, as well as with the popular zero-contact delivery service, accessible at all times through the mobile application.

Quotes

"Groupe St-Hubert is constantly innovating to improve the experience offered to its loyal customers and is continually seeking opportunities to promote quality products made by local entrepreneurs. By teaming up with Chocolats Favoris, a flagship of Quebec's retail industry, to create an incomparable dessert, we are witnessing the marriage between two of Quebec's favourite brands. It is important for St-Hubert to offer a menu that is representative of its commitment to local artisans, and one that will delight its customers!"

- Richard Scofield, President, Groupe St-Hubert

"The collaboration with St-Hubert, an iconic restaurant chain in Quebec, was a natural fit for Chocolats Favoris. It is therefore an honour for us to see one of our desserts listed on the rotisserie's menu. This cake, which bears the famous Chocolats Favoris "kooky" signature, contains crunchy fillings perfectly matched by our master chocolatiers with carefully selected ingredients to add a special touch to the St-Hubert menu! This cake is the perfect complement to the dishes that Quebecers already love, and we are sure it will delight their taste buds!"

- Dominique Brown, Owner, Chocolats Favoris

About Groupe St-Hubert

Groupe St-Hubert has more than 10,000 employees in two divisions: restaurants and food. Founded in 1951 in Montreal, Les Rôtisseries St-Hubert Ltée now has 123 rotisseries in Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick, and serves more than 31 million meals annually. Groupe St-Hubert also has a Retail Division that manufactures and distributes numerous food products under the St-Hubert brand as well as under other restaurant brands such as RECIPE Unlimited Corporation: sauces, soups, ribs, tourtieres and chicken pot pies. The company has a long tradition of innovation and constantly strives to meet the needs of its customers.

About Chocolats Favoris

The artisanal manufacturing company has been known for over 40 years for its exceptional quality chocolates and real chocolate ice cream coatings available in 12 unique flavours. In 2012, Quebec businessman Dominique Brown acquired the company and devoted himself to revolutionizing the world of chocolate. The team has launched a new image, a new magical store concept and a unique product in the world: the now-famous chocolate fondue from Chocolats Favoris. In recent years, the master chocolatiers at Chocolats Favoris have redoubled their creativity to innovate and offer to their prized customers a range of new desserts all having one thing in common: chocolate without added oil nor additives! Just pure chocolate!

Chocolats Favoris currently has 52 chocolate-making facilities, including 45 in Quebec, 6 in Ontario and one in British Columbia, and continues to pursue its conquest of the world!

