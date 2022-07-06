With a creamy yogurt-base, parsley, tarragon and chives, plus a tangy hint of lemon, Green Goddess Dressing is light, citrusy and refreshing, the perfect addition to the all-star sauce lineup on Subway Canada's menu.

The two new Green Goddess subs come on Harvest Grain bread. These are the first items to hit Subway Canada's menu, complete with recommended bread to complement the flavours of the new Green Goddess dressing, Canadian-Raised Proteins and Canadian-Grown Vegetables sourced during peak harvest seasons.ii

A Trip to the Test Kitchen

One might wonder – how does a new menu item come to be? Chef John Botelho, Culinary Manager at Subway Canada, shares, "Consultation with international culinary teams, research, trend analysis, recipe trial, blind focus group tastings and supplier negotiations, are just a few of the steps in the months (sometimes years) long process of bringing a new Subway menu item to life."

Through this thorough process, the refreshing, flavourful, creamy Green Goddess Dressing was perfected.

This summer, Canadians can try three all-new signature sandwiches (two of which feature Green Goddess dressing):

Green Goddess Rotisserie-Style Chicken: Featuring Canadian Farm-Raised Chicken, topped with veggies, the yogurt-based lemon and herb Green Goddess dressing, and served on Harvest Grain bread.





Featuring Canadian Farm-Raised Chicken, topped with veggies, the yogurt-based lemon and herb Green Goddess dressing, and served on Harvest Grain bread. Green Goddess Veggie: Served on our Harvest Grain bread, topped with smashed avocado, lettuce, spinach, tomato, cucumber, green peppers, red onion, house sauce PLUS the yogurt-based lemon and herb Green Goddess dressing.





Served on our Harvest Grain bread, topped with smashed avocado, lettuce, spinach, tomato, cucumber, green peppers, red onion, house sauce PLUS the yogurt-based lemon and herb Green Goddess dressing. Stampede BBQ Grilled Chicken: Featuring Canadian Farm-Raised Rotisserie-style Chicken, topped with veggies, the brand-new bold and flavourful Sweet & Smoky BBQ sauce, and served on Harvest Grain bread.

The Perfect Match

"I'm constantly working to improve my game and find refreshing ways to hone my skills, including making healthy food choices," says Leylah Fernandez, Canadian professional tennis star and Subway Canada ambassador. "I'm excited for Canadians to try out Subway Canada's new menu items launching just in time for the summer. It's important to switch up your routine, and with these mouth-watering combinations, I know they won't disappoint!"

High Scores

"Eating well and keeping an active lifestyle are top priorities for me even in retirement," mentioned Mark Messier, hockey legend and Subway Canada ambassador. "Foods with fresh produce, lean protein and healthy fats are essential for those in sport and those looking to make healthier choices – many of which can be found on Subway Canada's new Eat Fresh Refresh sandwiches."

Eat Fresh Refresh ™ i Take Two

"The first phase of our Eat Fresh Refresh truly resonated with Canadians – bringing five signature creations, new toppings and bread, and the momentum doesn't stop there! The next iteration features two bold sauces – our Green Goddess dressing and Sweet & Smoky BBQ sauce, and three new sandwiches, both integral pieces of our refresh puzzle," said Doug Fry, Subway Canada Country Director. "At its core, the refresh is more than simply updates to our menu; it's about showing Canadians we listen to what they want and pride ourselves on delivering the quality, service, and value they deserve."

To enjoy these two brand-new, mouthwatering additions to the Subway Canada menu, Canadians can find them in-restaurant or for takeout and delivery, by ordering the suggested pre-made builds in-person, via the Subway Canada app or through third-party delivery platforms.

About Subway® Restaurants

As one of the world's largest quick-service restaurant brands, Subway serves freshly made-to-order sandwiches, wraps, salads and bowls to millions of guests across more than 100 countries in more than 37,000 restaurants every day. Subway restaurants are owned and operated by Subway franchisees – a network that includes more than 20,000 dedicated entrepreneurs and small business owners – who are committed to delivering the best guest experience possible in their local communities.

Subway® is a Registered Trademark of Subway IP LLC. © 2022 Subway IP LLC

i Freshly prepared for your order. ii Sourcing may vary based on location, weather, and availability.

