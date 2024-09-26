Two-Month Anniversary of Jasper Wildfires: IBC Commends Government Progress to Support Rebuilding Efforts, Encourages Further and Urgent Action

EDMONTON, AB, Sept. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - As the residents of Jasper mark the two-month anniversary of the devastating wildfire that destroyed a third of their town, Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) is providing an update on recovery efforts in the community and is urging all orders of government to take the next critical steps to ensure the property and casualty insurance industry can get to work helping rebuild homes and businesses.

"The people of Jasper have shown tremendous resilience, and the efforts of emergency response and local government officials have been nothing short of remarkable as the community begins the process of recovery," said Aaron Sutherland, Vice-President, Pacific and Western, IBC. "Alberta's insurers are here to help, working to assess damage, begin the claims process and clear the way for rebuilding."

Since the onset of the wildfire, Alberta's insurers have also been on the ground providing financial support to their customers for additional living expenses like evacuation and hotel costs for those who were forced from their homes. Insurers also coordinated the removal and disposal of more than 2,300 fridges and freezers from the community resulting from food-spoilage due to prolonged power outages.

Moving forward, insurers are working to facilitate a coordinated mass debris removal initiative through a project manager for residential properties – a critical next step towards the reconstruction of destroyed properties.

In recent days, the final guidelines for debris removal and permit requirements were released by government officials. Insurers are now in the process of issuing RFPs for contractors to undertake this work and are engaging residents to secure the required authorization forms to access damaged properties. Debris removal is expected to start in the coming weeks, as both property owners and insurers are eager to rebuild as quickly as possible.

Last week, the federal government introduced Bill C-76, an Act to amend the Canada National Parks Act. If passed, this bill would enable the transfer of land-use planning and development authority from Parks Canada to the Municipality of Jasper. The bill received unanimous consent to move forward to second reading and debate. It is hoped the bill will be passed in early October. Officials from Parks Canada and the Municipality of Jasper are already working to complete the necessary requirements for the transfer of authority. At the same time, Parks Canada and the Municipality of Jasper are also working to streamline processes and remove administrative burdens to rebuilding under existing policy.

"IBC commends the federal government for this critical step," said Craig Stewart, Vice-President, Climate Change and Federal Issues, IBC. "Our industry's experience shows that clear, local decision-making is necessary if home and business owners are to rebuild quickly. We're encouraged that all parties in the House of Commons appear to support this essential legislation – it should be passed as soon as possible."

IBC will continue urging all orders of government to establish a clear, effective and efficient decision-making process with time-bound targets to ensure each resident of Jasper has a clear understanding of the plan to rebuild or repair their home or business as soon as possible.

"At this point, a redevelopment and rebuilding process needs to be urgently established to prevent delays in reconstruction and recovery efforts," added Stewart. "The introduction of a Bill to enable the transfer of authority from the federal government to local authorities that was announced last week, and the current work underway between Parks Canada and the Municipality to update existing policies are both positive steps in support of Jasperites as they look to rebuild."

"IBC encourages Parks Canada and the Municipality of Jasper to continue to work together to ensure a clear and simple development and rebuilding application process, while also working to satisfy the requirements for an eventual transfer of authority."

This summer has been the most challenging on record in Canada for catastrophic weather events, with 228,000 insurance claims and over $7 billion in insured damage. The Jasper wildfire caused over $880 million in insured losses, and the August 5 hailstorm in the Calgary area resulted in over 130,000 claims totalling nearly $2.8 billion in insured damage. While insurers continue to assist their customers with financial support, the sheer volume of claims, coupled with skilled-labour shortages and continued strains in Canada's supply chain, means that the claims process will take time.

Questions about a claim?

Residents or business owners with questions about their claim are encouraged to contact their insurance representative. For general insurance inquiries, consumers can contact IBC's Consumer Information Centre at 1-844-2ask-IBC (1-844-227-5422) or e-mail [email protected].

About Insurance Bureau of Canada

Established in 1964, Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) is the national industry association representing Canada's private home, auto and business insurers. Its member companies make up the vast majority of Canada's highly competitive property and casualty (P&C) insurance market.

As the leading advocate for Canada's private P&C insurers, IBC collaborates with governments, regulators and stakeholders to support a competitive environment for the P&C insurance industry to continue to help protect Canadians from the risks of today and tomorrow.

IBC believes that Canadians value and deserve a responsive and resilient private P&C insurance industry that provides insurance solutions to both individuals and businesses.

For media releases, IN Focus articles or to book an interview with an IBC representative, visit ibc.ca . Follow us on LinkedIn , X and Instagram, and like us on Facebook . If you have a question about home, auto or business insurance, contact IBC's Consumer Information Centre at 1-844-2ask-IBC. We're here to help.

SOURCE Insurance Bureau of Canada

Media Contact: Brett Weltman, Manager, Media Relations, IBC, [email protected]