Two Iconic Organizations Unite to Launch "Information Provision and Promotion Measures on European Added-Value Products" Campaign

The ETHEAS, representing Greece, situated on the Mediterranean Sea, and the LDC, representing Latvia, on the eastern shores of the Baltic Sea, have formed a consortium to elevate the profile of European products in Canada, Malaysia, and South Korea. Spanning from January 2024 to December 2026, the program aims to raise awareness, enhance recognition among consumers, drive increased consumption, and ultimately, propel a surge in exports of European products to these vital markets under the brand name "Premium European Products."

The "Premium European Products" campaign highlights a curated selection of exquisite added-value products, showcasing the rich culinary heritage and unmistakable tastes of Europe. From PDO olive oils, table olives, dried grapes, and saffron sourced from Greece to dairy products, candied fruits, chocolates, and salty snacks from Latvia, these offerings epitomize Europe's culture and history. Underpinning this campaign is the European Union's steadfast commitment to safety, quality, and animal welfare throughout food production. Stringent regulations ensure meticulous safety protocols, guaranteeing consumer trust in EU products. Renowned for their excellence, products like Greek olive oil and Latvian cheese consistently meet high standards, delivering a delightful culinary experience that embodies the essence of European gastronomy.

The "Information Provision and Promotion Measures on European Added-Value Products" program is a cornerstone of this campaign, offering a comprehensive approach to showcase the high-quality offerings from Greece and Latvia. Through strategic measures, including educational initiatives, promotional campaigns, and market research, the program seeks to highlight the unique attributes and exquisite taste of European products to discerning consumers.

For more information about the "Premium European Products" campaign and its associated programs, please visit https://premiumeuropeanproducts.eu/ or email us to [email protected] .

Pages dedicated to this program can be found on Instagram , Facebook and YouTube .

About "PREMIUM EUROPEAN PRODUCTS" PROGRAM

The campaign: "Premium European Products: Better Knowledge, Better Choices" is co-funded by the European Union and managed by the National Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Greece (ETHEAS) and the Latvian Dairy Committee (LDC). It aims to promote exquisite added-value products in Canada, South Korea, and Malaysia, including PDO olive oils, table olives, dried grapes, saffron, hard cheese, gum, and gum oil from Greece, as well as dairy products, candied fruits, chocolates, confectionery, and salty snacks from Latvia. Spanning from 2024 to 2027, the program seeks to significantly elevate the profile of European products in these markets through a four-pronged approach: raising awareness, enhancing recognition among consumers, increasing consumption, and boosting exports to Canada, Malaysia, and South Korea.

The beneficiaries: The National Union of Agricultural Cooperatives of Greece (ETHEAS), established by the Greek State Law, coordinates over 300 agricultural cooperatives across Greece, representing about 80% of the total turnover of such cooperatives. It focuses on rural and cooperative development, supports member activities domestically and internationally, issues opinions on agricultural matters, supervises cooperative promotion, and conducts educational activities. The Latvian Dairy Committee (LDC), established in 1995, represents Latvian milk producers and aims to protect their interests. It consists of 17 members producing approximately 80% of industrially produced milk in Latvia.

Funded by the European Union. Views and opinions expressed are however those of the author(s) only and do not necessarily reflect those of the European Union or the European Research Executive Agency (REA). Neither the European Union nor the granting authority can be held responsible for them.

SOURCE Premium European Products

For further information: Gemma Bosch, Colangelo & Partners, [email protected]