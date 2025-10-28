CORBY SPIRIT AND WINE ANNOUNCES NEW CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Corby Spirit and Wine Limited's ("Corby" or the "Company") (TSX: CSW.A) (TSX: CSW.B) Board of Directors announced today that, effective January 1, 2026, Florence Tresarrieu has been appointed as President and Chief Executive Officer of Corby, succeeding Nicolas Krantz, who will take on new responsibilities within the Pernod Ricard Group.

A Belgian national, Florence brings over two decades of global leadership experience. As Global Senior Vice President of Investor Relations, Treasury, and Cash Performance at Pernod Ricard S.A., she has been pivotal in shaping the company's financial strategy and elevating shareholder engagement, while developing deep expertise in the spirits industry and the Pernod Ricard Group. Before joining Pernod Ricard in 2019, Florence spent 18 years at top-tier investment banks JP Morgan and Barclays, where she advised major corporations on strategic and financial matters as Managing Director, as well as successfully building new businesses. Her international career has spanned key markets including the UK, Asia, and France. Her combination of strategic insight, operational leadership, and stakeholder fluency positions her well to lead Corby. Mr. Krantz will assist Ms. Tresarrieu with her transition into her new role in the months ahead.

"We're excited to welcome Florence to Corby as our new Chief Executive Officer. With significant global financial and leadership experience, she will guide Corby into its next chapter, build on our strong foundation and drive continued momentum, growth, and innovation," said Lucio Di Clemente, Chairman of Corby's Board of Directors.

During his five-year tenure, Mr. Krantz successfully guided Corby through the challenges of the pandemic, strengthened the company's portfolio strategy, and accelerated growth in the fast-expanding ready-to-drink segment through strategic acquisitions. Under his leadership, Corby enhanced its brand portfolio, gained market share, and fostered a more agile, collaborative, and consumer-centric organization.

Corby's Board of Directors also announced that, effective January 1, 2026, Ms. Tresarrieu has been appointed as a Corby director and that Claude Boulay will resign from his role as a Corby director effective December 31, 2025 but continue as a Pernod Ricard consultant, with Mr. Krantz remaining on the Board as a non-executive director following Mr. Boulay's departure.

"On behalf of the Board of Directors, I want to express our deepest gratitude to Nicolas for his leadership, unwavering commitment, and transformative vision during his time at Corby. We thank Nicolas for the legacy he leaves behind, wish him continued success in his future endeavors and look forward to continuing to benefit from his insight and experience by staying on the Corby Board," said Mr. Di Clemente. "I'd also like to thank Claude for his 17 years of service on our Board. His thoughtful perspectives and collaborative spirit helped guide Corby through key moments of growth and transformation, and we are truly grateful for the time, energy, and expertise he has shared with us."

About Corby

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited ("Corby") is a leading Canadian manufacturer, marketer and distributor of spirits, wines and ready-to-drink beverages. Corby's portfolio of owned-brands includes some of the most renowned brands in Canada, including J.P. Wiser's®, Lot 40®, and Pike Creek® Canadian whiskies, Polar Ice® vodka, Lamb's® rum, and McGuinness® liqueurs, Cottage Springs® and Nude® ready-to-drink beverages, as well as Ungava® gin, Cabot Trail® maple-based liqueurs, and Foreign Affair® wines. Pernod Ricard S.A. indirectly owns in excess of 50% of Corby's issued and outstanding voting common shares and is considered to be Corby's ultimate parent. Through its affiliation with Pernod Ricard S.A., a global leader in the spirits and wine industry, Corby also represents leading international brands such as Absolut® vodka, Chivas Regal®, The Glenlivet® and Ballantine's® Scotch whiskies, Jameson® Irish whiskey, Beefeater® gin, Malibu® rum, Kahlúa® liqueur, and Mumm® champagne. Corby also represents Vinarchy's Jacob's Creek®, Wyndham Estate®, Stoneleigh®, and Campo Viejo® wines. Corby is a publicly traded company based in Toronto, Ontario, and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols CSW.A and CSW.B. For further information, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn.

