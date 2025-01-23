Two Hands Provides Further Corporate Statement

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - Two Hands Corporation (CSE: TWOH) (OTC: TWOH) ("Two Hands" or the "Company") is providing the following additional Statement.

Dear Shareholders:‎

Further to our previous press release, we wish to update you on an important decision ‎regarding the future direction of Two Hands Corporation. As part of our ongoing commitment to ‎creating long-term shareholder value, management has carefully evaluated the Company's ‎strategic priorities and determined that the continuation of the legacy business is no longer ‎a productive path forward.‎

STRATEGIC DECISION TO EXIT LEGACY BUSINESS

After thorough analysis, management has concluded that exiting the legacy business in the ‎near term will enable Two Hands to better allocate resources and focus on opportunities ‎that align with our vision of growth and innovation. This transition reflects the commitment ‎to ensuring that every dollar is utilized to maximize returns and advance the company's ‎goals.‎

OPTIMIZATION OF CASH RESOURCES

Effective cash management is the cornerstone of any successful enterprise. Management ‎believes that the company's cash reserves can be deployed more efficiently in pursuing ‎initiatives led by the new team of Dan Feibus and Kelsey Short. Their strategic vision and ‎innovative approach position Two Hands to capitalize on a high growth potential ‎opportunity in their chosen segments.‎

NEXT STEPS

We are taking immediate steps to ensure a smooth and efficient transition away from the ‎legacy business. At the same time, we are intensifying efforts to expand the business line ‎which we believe will deliver substantial value to shareholders. ‎

Two Hands' efforts to increase shareholder value do not prohibit the Company from ‎exploring other emerging opportunities. In the future we may pursue additional targets that ‎align with our strategic goals and create new avenues of growth. ‎

We remain committed to keeping you informed as we progress through this transition. Your ‎support and trust are essential to our success, and we are confident that these changes will ‎position Two Hands for a brighter and more prosperous future. ‎

About Two Hands: Two Hands has been active in the Food Retail and Distribution Service Industry (SIC Code 7389) for several years, focusing on the Consumer Non-Cyclical sector. The Company is dedicated to providing quality products and services to meet the needs of its customers.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any jurisdiction where such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "1933 Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the "United States" or to "U.S. persons" (as defined in Regulation S under the 1933 Act) unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration requirements is available.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain information in this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include terms such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "potential," or comparable terminology. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including market trends, general economic conditions, regulatory requirements, and the availability of additional financing. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as they are based on assumptions deemed reasonable at the time of preparation, which may prove imprecise.

For further information, please visit www.twohands.ca .

SOURCE Two Hands Corporation

Contact Information: Mr. Emil Assentato, CEO, Two Hands, Phone: 516-816-9223, Email: [email protected]