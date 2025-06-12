Two Hands Corporation Announces Retention of New Executives to Further its Business Development in the Food Services Sector

TORONTO, June 12, 2025 /CNW/ - Two Hands Corporation ("Two Hands" or the "Company") (CSE: TWOH.X) (OTC: TWOH) is pleased to announce it has engaged renowned culinary expert Chef Einat Admony and accomplished executive Vanessa Fayzulin to lead the revitalization of its food service division. Together, they bring deep expertise in food retail, culinary innovation, and distribution services.

In response to the rapid expansion of the gig economy, Two Hands is launching a dynamic new venture in collaboration with Chef Admony and Ms. Fayzulin. The venture will be operated under the proposed new corporate subsidiary name ChefXperience ("ChefXperience"). Vanessa Fayzulin is the visionary behind the venture and will serve as Founder and Chief Executive Officer of ChefXperience. Chef Admony recently joined as Co-Founder of this new initiative. This innovative mobile platform is designed to expand the Company's service offerings and capitalize on evolving labor trends. Two Hands is proud to be in a leadership position in innovating this platform offering to the U.S. market. This initiative caters to the growing importance of the "gig" economy in the U.S. labor market. Under the proposed terms of the partnership, subject to final legal documentation, Two Hands will retain a 51% ownership stake in ChefXperience, while the remaining 49% will remain in the hands of key executives and third-party investors.

As of 2023, more than 41 million Americans were engaged in freelance or gig-based work1 including approximately 7 million working as food delivery contractors2. ChefXperience is uniquely positioned to tap into this expanding labor market by enabling skilled home cooks to generate income through personalized, in-home meal preparation services.

The launch of this platform in the U.S. by Two Hands, through ChefXperience, follows the successful rollout of similar business models internationally.

ChefXperience management is actively exploring strategic partnerships with these and other international players as potential avenues for collaboration, market expansion, and future acquisitions, positioning the Company for long-term global growth.

Chef Admony and Ms. Fayzulin— who are collaborating together to launch this project - are excited to bring this innovative concept to life.

Emil Assentato, CEO of Two Hands Corporation, brings a wealth of experience in financial services and technology to the company. Prior to his role at Two Hands, Mr. Assentato served as Chairman and CEO of Tradition North America, a subsidiary of Compagnie Financière Tradition (SWX: CFT), which is publicly listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange. Mr. Assentato was also the original founder and CEO of Nukkleus Inc., a financial technology firm listed on NASDAQ, where he was instrumental in driving the company's early growth.

Craig Marshak, Director of the Company who currently advises on board strategy and development, previously served as Head of the Nomura Global Technology Merchant Banking Fund. During his tenure, he helped lead investments in several high-profile ventures, including cybersecurity company CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR) and Shopping.com, which was later acquired by eBay. Mr. Marshak has also played a strategic role in advising Nukkleus and brings deep expertise in M&A and global tech investments. He is currently the Co-Chairman of Bannix Acquisition Corp., a SPAC.

About Chef Einat Admony

Chef Admony is a celebrated New York-based chef and culinary entrepreneur. She has recently gained widespread recognition as a featured chef on the CookUnity platform, where she has amassed a significant following of home chefs. A 2022 James Beard semifinalist for Best Chef: New York State, Chef Admony has been featured on the Food Network, CBS, NBC, and more. She is also the founder of several acclaimed restaurants across the U.S., including Balaboosta in New York City.

About Vanessa Fayzulin

Vanessa Fayzulin is a seasoned business executive and entrepreneur with a strong background in media, finance, and digital content. During her six years at Bloomberg, she worked in Creative Video Operations, overseeing media management and publishing workflows. Her prior experience includes producing and editing at TheStreet as well as Univision. Ms. Fayzulin originally conceived and commenced work on the ChefXperience project back in 2023. Ms. Fayzulin studied Journalism at the University of Texas at Austin.

In connection with the launch of the ChefXperience platform, Two Hands will contribute US$56,000 to the newly formed subsidiary, which will primarily be used for app development and startup expenses. Two Hands expects to provide further funding of up to US$2 million to ChefXperience over the next 12 months. The Company also expects to appoint Ms. Admony to the Board of Two Hands.

The launch of the ChefXperience platform constitutes a Change of Business (as such term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE")) and is subject to the approval of the CSE and the shareholders of the Company.

About Two Hands Corporation :

Two Hands has been active in the Food Retail and Distribution Service Industry 9 SIC Code 7389) for several years, focusing on the Consumer Non-Cyclical sector. The Company is dedicated to providing quality products and services to meet the needs of its customers.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words "expect", "anticipate", "continue", "estimate", "objective", "may", "will", "project", "should", "believe", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. Forward looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the anticipated launch of ChefXperience, expected services to be provided by Ms. Admony and Ms. Fayzulin, the anticipated ownership of ChefXperience, the business proposed to be carried out under the ChefXperience brand, the anticipated financing of ChefXperience by Two Hands and the appointment of Ms. Admony to the Board of the Company. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Factors that could materially affect such forward-looking information are described under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's final long-form prospectus dated April 21, 2022, that is available on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents managements' best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

1 Gig Economy Data Hub, 2024: https://gigeconomydata.org/basics/how-many-gig-workers-are-there.html 2 Business Insider, 2024: https://www.businessinsider.com/most-doordash-workers-spend-surprisingly-short-time-doing-job-2024-9

Contact Information: For further information, please contact: Mr. Emil Assentato, CEO, Two Hands Corporation, Phone: 516 816 9223, Email: [email protected]