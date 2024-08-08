TORONTO, Aug. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Two separate incidents at Toronto Pearson International Airport last week have led to the seizure of 32 kilograms of cannabis. Both incidents involved individuals attempting to export cannabis outside of Canada.



On July 25, 2024, CBSA stopped Kery Maddison, a Canadian citizen, after she was found with approximately 23.25 kgs of cannabis concealed inside her luggage. On July 28, 2024, CBSA stopped Stanford Wint, a Canadian permanent resident, after 8.8 kgs of cannabis was found concealed inside his luggage.



CBSA seized the cannabis and RCMP Federal Policing Central Region arrested and charged the two individuals:

Kery Maddison , 36, Possession for the Purpose of Export contrary to section 11(2) of the Cannabis Act

, 36, Possession for the Purpose of Export contrary to section 11(2) of the Stanford Wint , 53, Possession for the Purpose of Export contrary to section 11(2) of the Cannabis Act

Both Maddison and Wint are scheduled to appear in court on September 5, 2024.

"The RCMP Border Integrity Program is committed to preventing and disrupting cross-border criminal activity. These seizures highlight the great work and collaboration between RCMP and CBSA officers to intercept shipments of cannabis and other illegal substances at Canada's busiest airport." Insp. John McMath, OIC Toronto Airport Detachment Border Integrity

Fast Facts

If you have information about suspicious cross-border activity, please contact the CBSA Border Watch Toll-free Line at 1-888-502-9060.

For the latest cannabis statistics, visit Canada Border Services Agency seizures.

Contact information: Central Region RCMP, Communications & Media Relations, Email: [email protected]