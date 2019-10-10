Two CAA tow trucks hit while serving members in the GTA within the past week

CAA reminds motorists of the "Slow Down, Move Over" law

TORONTO, Oct. 10, 2019 /CNW/ - On the heels of the fourth annual Tow Safety Week, CAA South Central Ontario (CAA SCO) has had two tow trucks struck by motorists while serving members on the Westbound 401 in the GTA.

While fortunately the members and tow truck drivers involved were not seriously injured, the motorists who failed to slow down and move over did sustain injuries.

CAA SCO is reminding all motorists to make space for tow trucks and other roadside professionals who are providing an essential service on the shoulder of highways.

"This has been a very troubling week for all of us at CAA. Everyone deserves a safe place to work – even on the side of the road," said Teresa Di Felice, assistant vice president of government and community relations, CAA SCO. "We urge motorists to exercise caution and to adhere to the law when driving past emergency vehicles and tow operators who are assisting people on the side of the road."

One CAA tow truck driver involved in one of the incidents was forced to leap out of the way to avoid the car that hit his truck. He had already put the CAA member in his own truck to keep them safe.

"Our tow truck operators adhere to the highest safety standards when serving a member, yet they remain vulnerable while stopped to assist at the roadside. Next time you see flashing lights at the side of the road helping someone, consider what it would be like if you were in their shoes. Slowing down and moving over is all it takes to do your part to help keep them safe," added Di Felice.

When approaching an emergency vehicle with flashing lights that is stopped on the side of the road, you're required by law to slow down and proceed with caution. If the road has two or more lanes, and it's safe to do so, drivers should change lanes providing space for stopped service vehicles.

Failure to slow down and mover over can result in penalties that include:

A minimum fine of $490 and three demerit points upon conviction

and three demerit points upon conviction Any subsequent offence (within 5 years) may include $1,000 to $4,000 in fines, possible jail time up to 6 months and possible suspension of driver's license up to 2 years.

CAA clubs in Ontario have actively advocated since 2010 for tow trucks to be included alongside fire, ambulance and police services. In 2015, the move over law was amended to include tow trucks parked on the roadside with their amber lights flashing.

