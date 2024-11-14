MONTREAL, Nov. 14, 2024 /CNW/ - La Fondation Dr Julien (FDJ) has launched the 22nd edition of the Guignolée Dr Julien to raise funds for community social pediatrics. As the holidays approach, the FDJ is calling on the generosity of Quebeckers to support children from the province's most vulnerable families.

The call for donations starts now and continues until January 15, 2025. By visiting the website www.guignoleedrjulien.org, people can make a donation directly to the community social pediatrics centre (CSPC) of their choice in Quebec.

The Guignolée Dr Julien fundraiser is on! (CNW Group/Fondation Dr Julien)

In June 2023, the FDJ concluded an agreement with Quebec's ministère de la Famille which granted it funding of $57.5 million over four years to help support the development of the CSPC network. This funding will enable the delivery of direct care and services to nearly 15,000 children across Quebec. The agreement also stipulates that, to access the full amount, the Foundation and the CSPC must raise matching funds from other sources. In this context, the Guignolée Dr Julien becomes a crucial annual event for garnering public support.

A child-focused approach to medicine

Who are the children that the FDJ cares for and supports? Each story, each life is different, and every child grows up with their own specific qualities, strengths and challenges. But they all suffer toxic stress that can harm their development, whether physical, emotional or psychological. Some of these children are dealing with the absence of stimulation, negligence or abandonment, others from an unsanitary living environment, lack of sleep or violence.

"When I was younger, it was tough because I misbehaved a lot, I got angry for no reason. One day at my school, they told me I had to go see Dr Julien. So I went, and they were organizing a lot of activities. I gradually improved. I worked with them and stopped doing stupid things. I realized they were there to help me, so I decided to help myself."

– Manuel

An initiative that reaches all Quebec

To date, there are 45 active centres in Quebec that annually reach nearly 12,000 children who live in difficult conditions. Most of these centres will also have their own "guignolée" on Saturday, December 14, 2024 or some will run other local initiatives.

To make a donation to a local CSPC or the Fondation Dr Julien, between November 15, 2024 and January 15, 2025:

On the site: www.guignoleedrjulien.org

By mail with a cheque to one of the 45 CSPCs

By mail with a cheque to the Fondation Dr Julien

About the Fondation Dr Julien

Thanks to its unique model of community social pediatrics, the Fondation Dr Julien trains, supports and certifies a network of professionals in social pediatrics, so that as many vulnerable children as possible can grow up healthy, in line with their fundamental rights.

The history of community social pediatrics is intimately linked to that of founder and pediatrician Gilles Julien. It's a story of love for children that continues today and is still growing. It's the creation of a unique model in social medicine care that, thanks to the perseverance and collaboration of a number of players, now makes it a benchmark in Quebec and all around the world.

To find out more about the unique community social pediatrics approach: https://fondationdrjulien.org/en/social-pediatrics/the-model/

SOURCE Fondation Dr Julien

Information: André Fortin, Massy Forget Langlois Public Relations, 514 928-3828, [email protected]