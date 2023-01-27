Twelve mutual funds and ETFs managed by TD Asset Management Inc. recognized at the Fundata FundGrade A+® Awards

TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2023 /CNW/ - For the eleventh year in a row, several mutual funds managed by TD Asset Management Inc. (TDAM) were recognized at the annual Fundata Canada Inc. (Fundata) FundGrade A+® Awards. A combination of twelve TD Mutual Funds and TD Exchange-Traded Funds (TD ETFs) won in their respective categories at the 2022 awards, announced Thursday, January 26, 2023. This represents the most FundGrade A+™ Awards received by investment funds managed by TDAM in a single period.

The FundGrade A+® Awards recognize Canadian investment fund products that have maintained an exceptional performance rating over the entire previous calendar year, with only around 6% of investment fund products available in Canada receiving the FundGrade A+® rating.

"On behalf of our entire investment management team, I want to thank Fundata for recognizing multiple TD Mutual Funds and TD ETFs, across several categories, at the 2022 FundGrade A+ Awards," said Bruce Cooper, Chief Executive Officer at TDAM. "Being acknowledged for investment excellence is always a great honour. The awards reflect the dedication and expertise of our diverse investment teams," Cooper added. "I also want to thank advisors, investors and clients for your continued confidence in our innovative solutions."

Each of the following TD Mutual Funds and TD ETFs were recognized for providing strong risk-adjusted returns relative to industry peers, across one or more performance periods:

The FundGrade A+® rating is used with permission from Fundata Canada Inc., all rights reserved. Fundata is a leading provider of market and investment funds data to the Canadian financial services industry and business media. The FundGrade A+® rating identifies funds that have consistently demonstrated the best risk-adjusted returns throughout an entire calendar year. For more information on the rating system, please visit www.Fundata.com/ProductsServices/FundGrade.aspx.

TD Q Global Dividend ETF was awarded the FundGrade A+™ Award in the Global Equity category for the 12-month period ending December 31, 2022 out of a total of 1146 funds.

TD Active Preferred Share ETF was awarded the FundGrade A+™ Award in the Preferred Share Fixed Income category for the 12-month period ending December 31, 2022 out of a total of 50 funds. TD Select Short Term Corporate Bond Ladder ETF was awarded the FundGrade A+™ Award in the Canadian Short Term Fixed Income category for the 12-month period ending December 31, 2022 out of a total of 162 funds.

TD International Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF was awarded the FundGrade A+™ Award in the International Equity category for the 12-month period ending December 31, 2022 out of a total of 399 funds.

TD Global Equity Focused Fund was awarded the FundGrade A+™ Award in the Global Equity category for the 12-month period ending December 31, 2022 out of a total of 1146 funds.

TD Canadian Large-Cap Equity Fund was awarded the FundGrade A+™ Award in the Canadian Equity category for the 12-month period ending December 31, 2022 out of a total of 371 funds.

TD Canadian Blue Chip Dividend Fund was awarded the FundGrade A+™ Award in the Canadian Dividend & Income Equity category for the 12-month period ending December 31, 2022 out of a total of 271 funds.

TD Canadian Diversified Yield Fund was awarded the FundGrade A+™ Award in the Canadian Neutral Balanced category for the 12-month period ending December 31, 2022 out of a total of 218 funds.

TD U.S. Monthly Income Fund was awarded the FundGrade A+™ Award in the Global Neutral Balanced category for the 12-month period ending December 31, 2022 out of a total of 950 funds.

TD U.S. Quantitative Equity Fund was awarded the FundGrade A+™ Award in the U.S. Equity category for the 12-month period ending December 31, 2022 out of a total of 836 funds.

TD China Income & Growth Fund was awarded the FundGrade A+™ Award in the Greater China Equity category for the 12-month period ending December 31, 2022 out of a total of 38 funds.

TD Managed Aggressive Growth ETF Portfolio was awarded the FundGrade A+™ Award in the Global Equity Balanced for the 12-month period ending December 31, 2022 out of a total of 735 funds.

The FundGrade A+® is used with permission from Fundata Canada Inc., all rights reserved. The annual FundGrade A+® Awards are presented by Fundata Canada Inc. to recognize the "best of the best" among Canadian investment funds. The FundGrade A+® calculation is supplemental to the monthly FundGrade ratings and is calculated at the end of each calendar year.

The FundGrade rating system evaluates funds based on their risk-adjusted performance, measured by Sharpe Ratio, Sortino Ratio, and Information Ratio. The score for each ratio is calculated individually, covering all time periods from 2 to 10 years. The scores are then weighted equally in calculating a monthly FundGrade. The top 10% of funds earn an A Grade; the next 20% of funds earn a B Grade; the next 40% of funds earn a C Grade; the next 20% of funds receive a D Grade; and the lowest 10% of funds receive an E Grade. To be eligible, a fund must have received a FundGrade rating every month in the previous year. The FundGrade A+® uses a GPA-style calculation, where each monthly FundGrade from "A" to "E" receives a score from 4 to 0, respectively. A fund's average score for the year determines its GPA. Any fund with a GPA of 3.5 or greater is awarded a FundGrade A+® Award. For more information, see www.FundGradeAwards.com. Although Fundata makes every effort to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Fundata.

Commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund and/or exchange- traded fund ("ETF") investments (collectively, "the Funds"). Trailing commissions may be associated with mutual fund investments. ETF units are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns. Please read the fund facts or summary documents and the prospectus, which contain detailed investment information, before investing in the Funds. The Funds are not covered by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or by any other government deposit insurer and are not guaranteed or insured. Their values change frequently. There can be no assurances that a money market fund will be able to maintain its net asset value per unit at a constant amount or that the full amount of your investment will be returned to you. Past performance may not be repeated.

The TD International Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF is not sponsored, promoted, sold or supported in any other manner by Solactive AG nor does Solactive AG offer any express or implicit guarantee or assurance either with regard to the results of using the Index and/or Index trade mark or the Index Price at any time or in any other respect. The Solactive GBS Developed Markets ex North America Large & Mid Cap Hedged to CAD Index (CA NTR) is calculated and published by Solactive AG. Solactive AG uses its best efforts to ensure that the Index is calculated correctly. Include the following text in regulatory reporting documents only: Irrespective of its obligations towards the Issuer, Solactive AG has no obligation to point out errors in the Index to third parties including but not limited to investors and/or financial intermediaries of the TD International Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF. Neither publication of the Index by Solactive AG nor the licensing of the Index or Index trade mark for the purpose of use in connection with the TD International Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF constitutes a recommendation by Solactive AG to invest capital in said TD International Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF nor does it in any way represent an assurance or opinion of Solactive AG with regard to any investment in this TD International Equity CAD Hedged Index ETF.

Effective February 3, 2020, TD China Income and Growth Fund's (formerly TD Asian Growth Fund) investment objective changed. As a result of this change, Martin Currie Inc. was removed as the fund's sub-adviser and TD Asset Management Inc. assumed full portfolio management responsibilities of the fund. TD China Income and Growth Fund's risk rating has also change from "medium to high" to "high". Performance prior to this date relates to the fund's previous investment objective and may differ substantially from the future performance of the fund under its new investment objective.

TD Mutual Funds and the TD Managed Assets Program portfolios are managed by TD Asset Management Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Toronto-Dominion Bank, and are available through authorized dealers.

TD ETFs are managed by TD Asset Management Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Toronto- Dominion Bank.

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

® The TD logo and other TD trademarks are the property of The Toronto-Dominion Bank or its subsidiaries.

TD Asset Management Inc.

TD Asset Management Inc. ("TDAM"), a member of TD Bank Group, is a North American investment management firm. TDAM offers investment solutions to corporations, pension funds, endowments, foundations and individual investors. Additionally, TDAM manages assets on behalf of almost 2 million retail investors and offers a broadly diversified suite of investment solutions including mutual funds, professionally managed portfolios and corporate class funds. Asset management businesses at TD manage $408 billion in assets. Aggregate statistics under management as of December 31, 2022 for TDAM and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. TDAM operates in Canada and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. operates in the United States. Both entities are affiliates and are wholly-owned subsidiaries of The Toronto-Dominion Bank.

