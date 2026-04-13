TVO WELCOMES JEREMY DUPUIS AS VICE PRESIDENT OF GROWTH

TORONTO, April 13, 2026 /CNW/ - TVO Media Education Group (TVO) today announced that Jeremy Dupuis has joined as Vice President, Growth, reporting to CEO Pary Bell and serving as a member of the organization's Executive Leadership Team.

In his role, Mr. Dupuis will be the executive steward of TVO's growth and self-generated revenue strategy, with accountability for delivering measurable, sustainable growth aligned with TVO's mandate, values, and risk profile.

Jeremy Dupuis has joined TVO Media Education Group as Vice President of Growth. (CNW Group/TVO)

"TVO is growing, and we are making bold, deliberate and strategic investments to ensure we can continue serving Ontarians, ensuring access to lifelong learning opportunities for generations to come," said Pary Bell, CEO of TVO. "Mr. Dupuis brings a track record of building and scaling revenue systems within media organizations navigating digital and organizational change. His ability to translate strong public assets into sustainable growth, while protecting trust and integrity, will be critical as TVO continues to evolve."

The creation of this position reflects TVO's focus on long-term financial sustainability in a complex media environment, while continuing to safeguard the organization's public mandate, editorial integrity, and reputation. It underscores TVO's commitment to responsible innovation, strong leadership, and long-term viability, ensuring the organization remains a trusted, innovative public media and education leader supporting learning at every stage of life in Ontario.

Mr. Dupuis will assume his new role effective April 13, 2026.

ABOUY JEREMY DUPUIS

Jeremy Dupuis is a growth-focused executive with a track record of building and scaling revenue systems within media organizations navigating digital and organizational change. His career has been defined by helping organizations evolve how they generate revenue, connect with audiences, and operate more effectively in increasingly complex environments.

Known for his direct, collaborative leadership style, Jeremy focuses on creating clarity in complex situations and helping teams move from ideas to execution. He is particularly interested in how organizations can adapt to change without losing what makes them valuable, balancing innovation with discipline to drive long-term impact.

At TVO, Jeremy serves as Vice President, Growth, leading TVO's growth and self-generated revenue strategy across the organization, with accountability for the performance of revenue-generating activities and for delivering sustainable results aligned with TVO's public mandate, values, and reputation.

ABOUT TVO MEDIA EDUCATION GROUP

TVO Media Education Group inspires learning that changes lives and enriches communities. Founded in 1970, we are a globally recognized digital learning organization that engages Ontarians of all ages with inclusive experiences and diverse perspectives. Through our brands TVO Learn, TVO ILC, TVOkids and TVO Today, we're investing in the transformative potential of education for everyone. TVO is a registered charity funded in part by the Province of Ontario and supported by thousands of sponsors and donors. Visit TVO.me for more information.

SOURCE TVO

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