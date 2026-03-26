TVO Today's 'Arachnid' Podcast Wins 2026 Canadian Hillman Prize, Recognizing Excellence in Journalism

Produced with the Investigative Journalism Bureau, Piz Gloria Productions and the Toronto Star

TORONTO, March 26, 2026 /CNW/ - TVO Media Education Group (TVO) is honoured to announce that the TVO Today podcast Arachnid: Hunting the Web's Darkest Secrets has won the 2026 Canadian Hillman Prize in recognition of original, groundbreaking journalism.

TVO Today podcast 'Arachnid: Hunting the Web’s Darkest Secrets' has won the 2026 Canadian Hillman Prize. (CNW Group/TVO)

Created in collaboration with the Investigative Journalism Bureau, Piz Gloria Productions and the Toronto Star, Arachnid is a powerful six-part podcast uncovering the global spread of child sexual abuse images and the urgent fight to eliminate this content and push tech platforms to adopt web-crawling tools that can quickly and easily trace the trade of these horrific images. Arachnid exposes the vastness of the problem around the world, the moral, legal and ethical failures that have allowed it to continue, and the unending trauma of society's most vulnerable victims.

"Arachnid is the result of dedicated work by a very talented team," says Laurie Few, Executive Producer, Digital at TVO. "This podcast follows the unyielding fight to prevent online abuse and protect children. Arachnid couldn't have happened without TVO's support and their commitment to journalism in the public interest".

Congratulations to the entire production team who worked diligently to investigate this deeply unsettling global issue. TVO Today would like to recognize Robert Cribb, Wendy-Ann Clarke, Susanne Reber, Laurie Few, and Bruce Edwards for their commitment to producing this award-winning content that confronts one of the most challenging issues of our time.

Listen to Arachnid on TVO.org, via the TVO Today App or wherever you get your podcasts.

ABOUT TVO MEDIA EDUCATION GROUP

TVO Media Education Group inspires learning that changes lives and enriches communities. Founded in 1970, we are a globally recognized digital learning organization that engages Ontarians of all ages with inclusive experiences and diverse perspectives. Through our brands TVO Today, TVO Learn, TVO ILC and TVOkids, we're investing in the transformative potential of education for everyone. TVO is a registered charity funded in part by the Province of Ontario and supported by thousands of sponsors and donors. Visit TVO.me for more information.

SOURCE TVO

Media Contact: Genevieve Grant, TVO, [email protected]