Four TVO Original Documentaries Selected for 2026 Hot Docs Festival

TVO's strong presence at Hot Docs this year underscores its position within the global documentary landscape. TVO is one of the few Canadian broadcasters genuinely committed to feature-length, social impact documentary, and this commitment is reflected in a powerful slate of films that speaks to TVO's continued investment in bold, meaningful documentary work.

"Having four TVO Originals selected to screen at one of the world's most important documentary festivals in a single year is a remarkable achievement for a broadcaster of our size," said Natasha Negrea, Head of Programming at TVO. "We are enormously proud of the filmmakers whose unique and urgent stories are being recognized on this stage. We are equally proud of the team we have built over the last several years, whose commitment and expertise helped make these films possible."

This showing for TVO reflects the momentum of the new TVO Docs team, which commissioned all four films. Led by Commissioning Editor Alexandra Roberts, the team includes Programmers Aidan Denison and Shane Smith, Digital Channel Specialist Darcy MacQuarrie and Programming Coordinator Abbi Sharvendiran.

TVO Original documentaries featured in this year's lineup:

Saigon Story reveals the intimate connection between two families linked by photojournalist Eddie Adams' chilling Saigon Execution, a photograph that forever changed the world's perception of the Vietnam War. Spanning the United States, Canada, and Vietnam, Oscar® nominated director Kim Nguyen confronts family secrets that were left in the war's wake and in the process exposes the resilience of its survivors and the blurred legacy of wartime memory. Premieres on TVO on May 31, 2026 (World Premiere).

Nekai Walks is the unfiltered and intimate journey of 16-year-old Nekai Foster, who was shot in the head at random while walking home from playing basketball in the Jane and Finch community, a neighbourhood vulnerable to retaliatory shootings. The film traces his personal journey from the fallout of his injury to his slow road to recovery and his hope of participating in Toronto's annual March Against Gun Violence Rally, while examining the systemic forces that make stories like his far too common. Premieres on TVO in September 2026 (World Premiere).

The Delivery Line reframes and re-examines some of our most overwhelming global issues -- migration, crime, poverty, climate change and war -- through one of life's most joyous experiences: childbirth. From Central Asia and Africa to the Americas, the film follows midwives on the front lines, as they help women give birth in the most challenging of environments. Every day, women die from preventable complications in childbirth, and in many communities, a skilled midwife is the difference between life and death. Premieres on TVO in early 2027 (World Premiere).

The Sandbox examines how AI and surveillance technology determine life and death at the world's borders. From the Arizona desert to the Mediterranean Sea, suffering is clinically managed while control is packaged as security. But if there is no opting out, who is this sandbox really protecting? Through meditative, cinematic landscapes and exclusive access, the film forces viewers to confront the uncomfortable consequences of governments' using technology in service of protection. Premieres on TVO in early 2027 (North American Premiere).

Hot Docs Canadian International Documentary Festival will take place from April 23 to May 3. For the film schedule and ticket sales visit, here.

The TVO Original documentaries featured at this year's Hot Docs festival will be available on the TVO Docs YouTube channel, website and Smart TV app starting in May, with additional titles released over the next several months. For broadcast details, check the TVO schedule page.

ABOUT TVO MEDIA EDUCATION GROUP

TVO Media Education Group inspires learning that changes lives and enriches communities. Founded in 1970, we are a globally recognized digital learning organization that engages Ontarians of all ages with inclusive experiences and diverse perspectives. Through our brands TVO Today, TVO Learn, TVO ILC and TVOkids, we're investing in the transformative potential of education for everyone. TVO is a registered charity funded in part by the Province of Ontario and supported by thousands of sponsors and donors. Visit TVO.me for more information.

SOURCE TVO

Media contact: Genevieve Grant, [email protected]