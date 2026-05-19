TVO ANNOUNCES VANESSA CASE AS THE NEW VICE PRESIDENT OF MEDIA

TORONTO, May 19, 2026 /CNW/ - TVO Media Education Group (TVO) has announced Vanessa Case as Vice President, Media, reporting to CEO Pary Bell and serving as a member of TVO's Executive Leadership Team.

TVO Media Education Group (TVO) has announced Vanessa Case as Vice President, Media. (CNW Group/TVO)

Ms. Case will have executive responsibility for TVO's programming and editorial strategy, with accountability for the direction, performance, and stewardship of TVO's content portfolio across broadcast and digital ecosystems. She will provide ownership and leadership for the development, commissioning, acquisition, and performance of programming spanning children's content, documentaries, podcasts, and current affairs.

"As TVO continues to evolve as a digital-first learning and media organization, strong stewardship of our programming and editorial portfolio remains essential to our public mandate and audience trust," said Pary Bell, CEO of TVO. "Ms. Case brings extensive experience across streaming, broadcast, and digital platforms, along with a strong background in content strategy and execution. Her leadership will support TVO's continued focus on high-quality programming that advances our educational mission."

Ms. Case's hire reinforces leadership and accountability across TVO's programming and editorial portfolio. The role encompasses oversight of editorial integrity, Canadian content priorities, and regulatory compliance, while ensuring programming remains distinctive and discoverable across broadcast and digital platforms.

Ms. Case will assume her role effective May 19, 2026.

ABOUT VANESSA CASE

Vanessa Case is a senior media executive with more than 25 years of experience building and scaling content strategies for global platforms including Paramount+, Pluto TV, VICE Media and Blue Ant Media. She is recognized for her ability to connect creative vision with operational execution, driving audience and subscriber growth across streaming, broadcast, and digital ecosystems.

With proven expertise in streaming, multi-platform content acquisitions, original production and international operations, Vanessa has played a pivotal role in launching and growing both digital and linear brands. She has led high-performing remote and distributed teams across North America and international markets, bringing the leadership experience critical to building workflows, strengthening communication, and fostering collaborative cultures where creative and strategic teams do their best work.

Most recently, Vanessa served as Vice President of Content Strategy for Paramount+ and Pluto TV Canada, where she shaped and executed the content offering for both platforms. In this role she oversaw third-party acquisitions, original content strategy and innovative windowing approaches designed to maximize audience reach and platform growth.

A respected voice in the industry, Vanessa currently serves on the WIFT+ Toronto Board of Directors and has sat on the Access Canada and Banff World Media Festival Advisory Boards. She was named to The Hollywood Reporter 2025 Power List for Women in Canadian Entertainment.

At TVO, Vanessa serves as Vice President, Media, leading the strategy and performance of TVO's programming and editorial portfolio across broadcast and digital platforms. She oversees the development, commissioning, and acquisition of children's programming, documentaries, podcasts, and current affairs, ensuring content is high-quality, predominantly Canadian, and aligned with TVO's public educational mandate.

ABOUT TVO MEDIA EDUCATION GROUP

TVO Media Education Group inspires learning that changes lives and enriches communities. Founded in 1970, we are a globally recognized digital learning organization that engages Ontarians of all ages with inclusive experiences and diverse perspectives. Through our brands TVO Learn, TVO ILC, TVOkids and TVO Today, we're investing in the transformative potential of education for everyone. TVO is a registered charity funded in part by the Province of Ontario and supported by thousands of sponsors and donors. Visit TVO.me for more information.

SOURCE TVO

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