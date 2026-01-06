Pary Bell Appointed CEO of TVO

- - Experienced digital media leader tapped as next Chief Executive - -

TORONTO, Jan. 6, 2026 /CNW/ - After an extensive search, TVO Media Education Group (TVO) Board Chair Chris Day today announced the appointment of Pary Bell as the agency's next CEO.

"Pary's rich background in digital media, his experience leading omni-channel strategies, and his passion for learning make him the ideal leader for TVO at this important time in our evolution," Mr. Day said. "I look forward to working with him as we continue to serve learners of all ages, throughout Ontario's education system and beyond."

"TVO is a special organization with a clear public purpose and a deeply committed team. I am excited to join at this moment and to build on the strong foundation the leadership team has stewarded," Mr. Bell said. "I am grateful for the confidence of the Board and the Ministry, and I am looking forward to working together to support TVO's mission for learners, audiences, and communities across Ontario."

"On behalf of the TVO Board, I also want to thank Jennifer Hinshelwood for the tremendous leadership she has provided as Acting CEO during an important period of advancement for TVO," added Mr. Day.

Mr. Bell will assume his new duties on January 12, 2026.

About Pary Bell:

With over 25 years of experience in Canada's media and digital sectors, Pary Bell has led organizations and teams across a wide range of operating environments, working closely with boards, partners, and stakeholders to support strong performance and public value. As CEO of TVO, he is responsible for the overall direction of the organization and for advancing its public mission across education and media.

Pary's leadership style is grounded in trust, curiosity, and accountability, along with a strong personal commitment to learning. He is known for building strong leadership teams, supporting clear decision making, and creating the conditions for people to do their best work.

Most recently, Pary served as Chief Executive Officer of The Podcast Exchange. Prior to that, he was President and Chief Executive Officer of Eyereturn, and held executive leadership roles at Rogers Sports & Media and Torstar. His experience spans strategy, operations, revenue, and digital platforms within complex organizations. Pary holds a Bachelor of Fine Art from Emily Carr University of Art + Design.

About TVO

TVO Media Education Group inspires learning that changes lives and enriches communities. Founded in 1970, we are a globally recognized digital learning organization that engages Ontarians of all ages with inclusive experiences and diverse perspectives.

Through our brands TVO Learn, TVO ILC, TVOkids and TVO Today, we're investing in the transformative potential of education for everyone. TVO is a registered charity funded in part by the Province of Ontario and supported by thousands of sponsors and donors. Visit TVO.me for more information.

Media Contact: Genevieve Grant, [email protected]