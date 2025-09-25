TVO Podcast '(MIS)Treated' Examines Canada's Gender Gap in Healthcare

Host Nam Kiwanuka turns her own healthcare experiences into a powerful examination of systemic neglect

TORONTO, Sept. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - New TVO Today podcast, (MIS)Treated uncovers the realities of women's health in Canada, where equality is still more myth than reality. Premiering on September 30, the series challenges assumptions and uncovers the real-world consequences of inequity in healthcare through powerful stories from women across Canada.

Hosted by award-winning journalist, Nam Kiwanuka, (MIS)Treated is a must-listen for those interested in health equity and history, featuring high-profile guests such as Amber Mac, bestselling author, acclaimed host, and entrepreneur and Farrah Khan, renowned gender justice advocate and speaker and experts like world renowned gynecologist and McMaster University professor, Dr. Mathew Leonardi, (MIS)Treated is equal parts lived experiences , and evidence-based insights that highlight the urgent need for reform.

The series was born out of Kiwanuka's own experience navigating the healthcare system, which led her to recognize a broader crisis affecting women across the country. (MIS)Treated debunks the myth that our healthcare is gender neutral, revealing the life-altering consequences when women's health is overlooked, underfunded, and under-researched—from birth to death.

"When I shared the news online that TVO was launching a podcast on women's health, the reaction to it blew my mind. I received hundreds of responses from people across the country who had been misdiagnosed, mistreated or dismissed by the healthcare system," said Kiwanuka. "This podcast is a platform to share the very real stories of women who live with conditions like PCOS or endometriosis, which can take years to diagnosis, but it's also an opportunity to speak to experts who are trying to push for change."

Episodes will feature expert discussions and cover questions such as: Why were women once excluded from clinical trials? Why is it so hard to get diagnosed with endometriosis? What is a fibroid and why don't we talk about them? Why do women represent 80 per cent of autoimmune diseases? What has been the impact of the forced sterilization of Indigenous women? And more.

Created by Co-Producer Nam Kiwanuka, Senior Producer, Matthew O'Mara, Digital Producer Ariana Longley, Executive Producer, Laurie Few, VP of Programming and Content, John Ferri, (MIS)Treated reflects TVO's commitment to public service journalism, investigating the systemic issues that impact the lives of Ontarians.

Listen to (MIS)Treated on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, TVO.org or wherever you get your podcasts starting September 30.

