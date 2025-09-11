TVO Announces New and Returning Board of Directors

Chris Day continues his leadership as Chair of TVO's board, a role he has filled since 2020. Mr. Day is the Senior Vice President and Ottawa General Manager, Burson/Hill & Knowlton. His 25 years of leadership experience in the private, public, and not-for-profit sectors includes executive experience in health care, municipal affairs, and entrepreneurship. Mr. Day's extensive community involvement includes other board service for organizations such as Operation Come Home and Exporail. His new term will run until August 28, 2026.

Stephanie Lu was re-appointed to the TVO board, a position she has held since 2019. Ms. Lu is the Founder of Learningpal.org, a not-for-profit organization that expands educational opportunities for youth through mentorship and tutoring. She brings over 25 years of executive experience spanning public service, financial services, and healthcare, with expertise in public affairs and reputation management, cultural transformation, and digital innovation. Ms. Lu is dedicated to advancing initiatives that foster educational equity, strengthen community well-being, and drive systemic impact across Ontario. Her new term will conclude on May 28, 2027.

Joining the TVO board for the first time is Ryan Cole, Vice-President of Policy Concepts Inc. Mr. Cole is a seasoned public affairs professional with experience in both government and strategic communications. At Policy Concepts, he advises clients across a range of sectors including healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, land development, and technology. His background includes public sector roles and entrepreneurial work developing virtual engagement platforms for non-profits, charities, and unions. Mr. Cole's term will conclude on June 10, 2027.

"TVO belongs to every Ontarian, and it is a true honour to serve on the team responsible for its strategic direction and stewardship," said Chris Day, Chair of TVO's Board of Directors. "Stephanie and Ryan's appointments make our board even stronger and position us well to guide TVO into an exciting next chapter."

"With the collective expertise and knowledge our board members bring, I'm excited about TVO's ongoing evolution as a leading digital educational institution," stated Jennifer Hinshelwood, Acting CEO of TVO. "I look forward to Chris's continued leadership, along with the guidance and insight of the board, as we work together to bring TVO's high-quality educational resources and trusted journalism to Ontarians.

In accordance with the Ontario Educational Communications Authority Act, TVO's Board of Directors is appointed by the Lieutenant Governor in Council to provide strategic oversight for the organization while ensuring value for all Ontarians.

