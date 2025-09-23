New TVO Series 'The Premier Files' Goes Behind-the-Scenes of Queen's Park

Steve Paikin sits down with six former Ontario premiers to discuss their private lives and political legacies.

TORONTO, Sept. 23, 2025 /CNW/ - The new TVO Today series, The Premier Files invites the audience into the world behind Queen's Park, a world where one decision can make or break a party and determine the fate of an entire province. Starting on September 26, join Steve Paikin and six former Ontario premiers as they explore Canada's political history and learn about the lives of Ontario's former leaders through their own words.

TVO Today series, The Premier Files with Steve Paikin and guest former Premier David Peterson. Photo credit: TVO (CNW Group/TVO)

Steve speaks with Liberal leaders David Peterson, Dalton McGuinty, and Kathleen Wynne, Progressive Conservative leaders Mike Harris and Ernie Eves, as well as NDP leader Bob Rae to get insight into their motivations and early political careers, the challenges of governing Ontario's highest office, and the weight of making important political decisions on behalf of all Ontarians.

"The Premier Files plays on the idea of advancing the cause of history and encouraging interest in something distinctively Ontario," says Paikin. "I've been to the JFK, Nixon, and Carter presidential libraries in the U.S. They are spectacular. So this series is our unique, TVO way of shining a spotlight on our leaders. It's our contribution to 15 million Ontarians' better understanding this unique club of only 26 people since Confederation."

Viewers will revisit historical moments and key decisions from this 'unique club' while discovering what went on behind the scenes – from family life and political journeys to reflections on their legacies and what still keeps them up at night. Do they stand by policies they became known for? With reflective insights, candid answers, and rare poignant moments, this six-part TVO series explores that question and more.

Starting September 26, The Premier Files premieres on digital via TVO Today YouTube channel, website and Smart TV app. Broadcast begins at 8pm ET on TVO.

ABOUT TVO MEDIA EDUCATION GROUP

TVO Media Education Group inspires learning that changes lives and enriches communities. Founded in 1970, we are a globally recognized digital learning organization that engages Ontarians of all ages with inclusive experiences and diverse perspectives. Through our brands TVO Today, TVOkids, TVO Learn and TVO ILC, we're investing in the transformative potential of education for everyone. Funded primarily by the Province of Ontario, TVO is a registered charity supported by thousands of sponsors and donors. Visit TVO.me for more information. Stream TVO on your favourites device.

SOURCE TVO

Media contact: Genevieve Grant | [email protected]