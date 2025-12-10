TVO Announces the Appointment of Three New Board Members

Fion Anastassiades joins the TVO board as Vice Chair. Based in Ottawa, Mr. Anastassiades is a seasoned consultant with 20 years of experience leading strategic programs, enterprise transformation, and organizational growth across sectors, partnering with organizations to strengthen governance, infrastructure, and digital capabilities that enable lasting impact. His professional journey reflects a deep belief in the value of cross-sector collaboration, evidence-based decision-making, and the role of well-governed organizations in driving positive societal outcomes. He is passionate about advancing public education, digital innovation, and equitable access to information, and is committed to helping TVO strengthen its role as a trusted, future-ready public broadcaster serving all Ontarians. Mr. Anastassiades is appointed for the next three years.

Fraser Lockerbie has been appointed to the board as a Director. Mr. Lockerbie is the founder of Civil Agency, an advertising & creative firm specializing in the development of issues-based advocacy campaigns for some of Canada's leading advocacy organizations. A former columnist and editor, Mr. Lockerbie has seen the media landscape evolve as both an advertising executive and a journalist and has supported internationally recognized brands adapt their business models to meet the increasing diversified needs of their audiences. Mr. Lockerbie is appointed for the next two years

Tatiana Hermanns joins the board as a Director. Based in Toronto, Mrs. Hermanns is a Broker at Chestnut Park Real Estate Ltd. Brokerage. Her community involvement includes serving as a director for the Southlake Health Foundation. Mrs. Hermanns is appointed for the next two years.

"The business experience and public policy expertise that Fion, Fraser, and Tatiana bring to the board will be welcome additions as we prepare TVO for its next phase of growth," said Chris Day, TVO's Board Chair. "Ontarians rightly expect their provincial agencies to be at their best, and these appointments help ensure that will continue to be the case with TVO."

"With the addition of these accomplished professionals, TVO's Board is well positioned to leverage their passion for education, diverse expertise in media, governance, advocacy, and community engagement," stated Jennifer Hinshelwood, Acting CEO of TVO. "I am confident that our new members will greatly contribute to TVO's mission to offer innovative educational resources and deliver trusted journalism and programming to all Ontarians."

In accordance with the Ontario Educational Communications Authority Act, TVO's Board of Directors is appointed by the Lieutenant Governor in Council to provide strategic oversight for the organization while ensuring value for all Ontarians.

For more information about TVO's Board of Directors visit, TVO.me

ABOUT TVO MEDIA EDUCATION GROUP

TVO Media Education Group inspires learning that changes lives and enriches communities. Founded in 1970, we are a globally recognized digital learning organization that engages Ontarians of all ages with inclusive experiences and diverse perspectives. Through our brands TVO Today, TVO Learn, TVO ILC and TVOkids, we're investing in the transformative potential of education for everyone. TVO is a registered charity funded in part by the Province of Ontario and supported by thousands of sponsors and donors. Visit TVO.me for more information.

SOURCE TVO

Media contact: Genevieve Grant, [email protected]