TVO ANNOUNCES CEO SEARCH

- - Odgers Berndtson to lead search process for new, permanent Chief Executive - -

TORONTO, July 22, 2025 /CNW/ - TVO Media Education Group (TVO) today announced that CEO Jeffrey Orridge, whose term was set to expire later this year, will be leaving TVO on August 15 for another opportunity. Chief Operating Officer Jennifer Hinshelwood will assume the role of Acting CEO, with Odgers Berndtson selected to commence a search for a permanent replacement.

"During his time as CEO, Jeffrey has been instrumental in driving strategic, digital, and cultural transformation at TVO. His contributions have helped cement TVO's reputation as an international leader in digital media education. My board colleagues and I extend sincere gratitude to Jeffrey for his leadership and dedication to public service," said TVO Board Chair Chris Day. "We are confident that under Jennifer's leadership TVO will continue building on its recent momentum without missing a beat."

"It has been an honour and a privilege to serve as TVO's CEO during this time of growth and transition," Mr. Orridge said. "The tremendous content the team has produced for audiences and educators, our work to amplify the issues and voices of all Ontarians, and our progress in transforming to a multi-platform digital organization are things that I will always remember with great satisfaction. But mostly, I will cherish the truly exceptional team I had the privilege and joy to work with."

The appointment of TVO's new, permanent CEO will be made by Order in Council.

Odgers Berndtson is an Ontario government vendor of record and was selected by TVO's Board of Directors through a prescribed process to identify and recommend candidates for consideration by the Lieutenant Governor in Council.

ABOUT TVO MEDIA EDUCATION GROUP

TVO Media Education Group inspires learning that changes lives and enriches communities. Founded in 1970, we are a globally recognized digital learning organization that engages Ontarians of all ages with inclusive experiences and diverse perspectives. Through our brands TVO Today, TVO Docs, TVO Learn, TVO ILC and TVOkids, we're investing in the transformative potential of education for everyone. TVO is a registered charity funded in part by the Province of Ontario and supported by thousands of sponsors and donors. Visit TVO.me for more information.

SOURCE TVO

Media Contact: Genevieve Grant, TVO, [email protected]