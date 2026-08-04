TVO Announces Lisa Cole as Vice President, Education

TORONTO, Aug. 4, 2026 /CNW/ -- TVO Media Education Group (TVO) has announced Lisa Cole as Vice President, Education, reporting to CEO Pary Bell and serving as a member of TVO's Executive Leadership Team. Ms. Cole will assume the role effective August 4, 2026.

TVO Media Education Group (TVO) has announced Lisa Cole as Vice President, Education.

Ms. Cole will lead TVO's education portfolio at a time when the organization is strengthening its digital learning services and deepening their connection to Ontario's curriculum. Her portfolio includes TVO ILC, TVO Learn, and Mathify, which support students, educators, independent learners, and families with accessible, curriculum-based learning resources.

"Lisa brings an entrepreneurial spirit and fresh thinking that will be a real asset to TVO as we continue to evolve our learning services for Ontario," said Pary Bell, CEO of TVO. "She has a deep understanding of education and a clear desire to innovate in ways that build on our strengths. That combination will help us add new value for students, educators, and families, while staying true to the important work TVO already does."

Ms. Cole's appointment strengthens TVO's ability to deliver education products and services that support Ontario's curriculum, align with Ministry of Education priorities, and demonstrate clear value for the province. In this role, her leadership will help connect TVO's public mandate with the needs of Ontario's education system, ensuring its learning resources continue to serve learners and educators in practical, measurable ways.

ABOUT LISA COLE

Lisa Cole is a strategic education leader whose career spans Ontario's public education, government, postsecondary, and non-profit sectors. Across more than 25 years, she has focused on expanding access to inclusive learning and helping education organizations turn ideas, partnerships, and policy priorities into meaningful learning opportunities.

Before joining TVO, Lisa launched and led the k2i academy at York University's Lassonde School of Engineering. She previously served as an Education Officer with Ontario's Ministry of Education and held progressive leadership roles with the Durham District School Board.

Her experience includes curriculum design, digital learning, system partnerships, and equity-driven educational innovation, giving her a strong foundation to support learners, educators, and education partners across Ontario.

Lisa holds a Master of Education from York University, is a member of the Ontario College of Teachers, and sits on the boards of Ampere and Canada Learning Code.

ABOUT TVO MEDIA EDUCATION GROUP

TVO Media Education Group inspires learning that changes lives and enriches communities. Founded in 1970, we are a globally recognized digital learning organization that engages Ontarians of all ages with inclusive experiences and diverse perspectives. Through our brands TVO Learn, TVO ILC, TVOkids and TVO Today, we're investing in the transformative potential of education for everyone. TVO is a registered charity funded in part by the Province of Ontario and supported by thousands of sponsors and donors. Visit TVO.me for more information.

SOURCE TVO

Media Contact: [email protected]