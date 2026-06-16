TVO Announces Alec Stevenson as Chief Financial Officer

TORONTO, June 16, 2026 /CNW/ - TVO Media Education Group (TVO) has announced Alec Stevenson as Chief Financial Officer, reporting to CEO Pary Bell and serving as a member of TVO's Executive Leadership Team. Mr. Stevenson will assume the role effective June 16, 2026.

TVO Media Education Group (TVO) has announced Alec Stevenson as Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Stevenson will provide executive leadership for TVO's financial strategy, planning, enterprise risk management, and overall organizational performance. His portfolio includes oversight of Finance and Operational Excellence, as well as Legal, Business Affairs, and Risk and Compliance, supporting strong governance, accountability, and long-term sustainability.

"As TVO continues to operate in a complex environment as both a Crown agency and a registered charity, strong financial stewardship and governance are essential to our public mandate," said Pary Bell, CEO of TVO. "Mr. Stevenson brings deep experience in helping organizations navigate complexity, strengthen performance, and deliver meaningful public impact. Establishing a Chief Financial Officer role strengthens our executive leadership and positions TVO to navigate increasing expectations around accountability and performance."

Mr. Stevenson will work closely with the Executive Leadership Team, Board of Directors, and Ministry of Education partners to strengthen governance and support TVO's strategic and operational objectives.

ABOUT ALEC STEVENSON

Alec Stevenson is a finance and operations executive with a track record of helping organizations navigate complexity, strengthen performance, and deliver lasting public impact. He has held senior leadership roles at organizations including Toronto Foundation, Artscape, CAMH, and University Health Network, and brings to TVO experience spanning financial strategy, governance, enterprise risk management, technology, and organizational transformation. Known for his analytical, collaborative leadership style, Alec brings clarity to complex decisions and helps organizations balance innovation, accountability, and long-term sustainability.

At TVO, Alec serves as Chief Financial Officer, leading the organization's financial strategy, planning, enterprise risk management, operational excellence, and shared services functions. He works closely with the CEO, Board of Directors, Ministry partners, and Executive Leadership Team to support organizational performance, strengthen governance, and help ensure TVO can continue delivering trusted educational content and services to learners across Ontario.

Alec is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) and holds an MBA from the Schulich School of Business at York University.

ABOUT TVO MEDIA EDUCATION GROUP

TVO Media Education Group inspires learning that changes lives and enriches communities. Founded in 1970, we are a globally recognized digital learning organization that engages Ontarians of all ages with inclusive experiences and diverse perspectives. Through our brands TVO Learn, TVO ILC, TVOkids and TVO Today, we're investing in the transformative potential of education for everyone. TVO is a registered charity funded in part by the Province of Ontario and supported by thousands of sponsors and donors. Visit TVO.me for more information.

SOURCE TVO

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