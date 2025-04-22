TVO ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO PUBLIC AFFAIRS PROGRAMMING

The Agenda with Steve Paikin comes to an end; The Rundown joins the lineup this fall

TORONTO, April 22, 2025 /CNW/ - TVO Media Education Group (TVO) announced today that The Agenda with Steve Paikin will end production as the current season wraps up and veteran journalist and host Steve Paikin moves to a new phase of his career at TVO.

"Deciding to sunset The Agenda with Steve Paikin this year was a collaborative decision we made with Steve three years ago when we signed his current contract," said John Ferri, VP of Programming and Content for TVO. "We are thankful Steve will continue to be an integral part of the TVO family with a strong and influential presence contributing to TVO journalism and we are excited to bring Ontarians a new public affairs show this fall."

Paikin will continue to offer Ontarians his trusted journalism and analysis in his role as co-host of the weekly #onpoli podcast, through insightful columns analyzing Ontario politics on TVO.org each week, and as a host of public engagements, including the TVO Today Live series. The Agenda co-host, Nam Kiwanuka, will also continue at TVO with columns, podcasts, and various hosting duties.

"TVO has been too important a part of my life to walk away entirely," said Paikin, who elaborates on this decision and his plans for the future in his column. "I am grateful to everyone who worked on or was a part of The Agenda for the last 19 seasons. It has truly been an honour and I'm looking forward to what's coming next."

Filling The Agenda's timeslot will be a new show, set to launch this fall. The Rundown will feature original journalism and in-depth analysis exploring social, political, cultural, and economic issues that impact Ontarians. Leaning into TVO's digital video expertise, each episode of The Rundown will look at a single topic in multiple ways using a mix of hosted studio interviews and field segments, 'streeters' and explainer-style videos to bring in different and diverse perspectives.

"The editorial standards that we are bringing to The Rundown will be similar to what our audiences have come to value on The Agenda, although the production style will be more varied," said Ferri. "We will be featuring voices from a range of professional, cultural, and ideological perspectives, prioritizing guests with firsthand knowledge of the topics. The Rundown will maintain TVO's non-partisan stance and help to connect global and national issues to local impact, ensuring stories are relatable for our audience. I'm confident that our Agenda viewers will feel right at home watching The Rundown."

For 19 successful seasons, The Agenda brought insightful and objective coverage of issues that matter to Ontarians. Through this programming change, TVO remains steadfast in its commitment to producing high-quality, award-winning journalism. From digital videos, podcasts, online columns and shows like Big [if True], which launched last November, TVO continues to offer innovative programming featuring intelligent and informative analysis from a range of perspectives.

"The Agenda was a product of the hard work and vision of so many TVO staff over the years and I want to thank every one of them, along with our donors and viewers for their unwavering support," said Ferri. "We know the team is excited about creating the new show and we're confident our viewers will love what we have in store for them with The Rundown.

ABOUT TVO MEDIA EDUCATION GROUP

TVO Media Education Group inspires learning that changes lives and enriches communities. Founded in 1970, we are a globally recognized digital learning organization that engages Ontarians of all ages with inclusive experiences and diverse perspectives. Through our brands TVO Today, TVO Docs, TVO Learn, TVO ILC and TVOkids, we're investing in the transformative potential of education for everyone. TVO is a registered charity funded in part by the Province of Ontario and supported by thousands of sponsors and donors. Visit TVO.me for more information.

