TVI Pacific Investment Update - Construction Progress Report at TVI Pacific's 30.66% owned TVIRD Balabag Gold and Silver Project

CALGARY, AB, Dec. 4, 2020 /CNW/ - TVI Pacific Inc. (TSX-V: TVI) (OTC Pink: TVIPF) ("TVI" or "the Company") is pleased to provide a construction update with respect to the Balabag gold and silver project ("Balabag"). Balabag is owned 100% by TVI Resource Development Phils., Inc. ("TVIRD"), a Philippines corporation in which TVI holds a 30.66% interest, and is located in Zamboanga del Sur, Philippines.

TVIRD Project Update :

Balabag Gold-Silver Project:

Development works have continued through the COVID-19 pandemic at Balabag since TVI announced on November 22, 2019 that TVIRD had determined to advance the project towards commercial production. The project is situated approximately 75 kilometers (47 miles) east-northeast of TVIRD's Canatuan mine.

Significant achievements include:

Ongoing construction of the Processing Plant including:





Completion of the crushing area;



Ongoing electrical and rotation testing of semi-autogenous and ball mill motors and relining of ball mills. Preparation works for hydrotesting of the primary and secondary cyclones;



Completion of the flotation area, including hydrotesting and rotor testing;



Installation of underflow pumps and piping in the leached concentrate dewatering area and ongoing reconditioning works related to the thickener mechanism and the flocculant mixing assembly;



Ongoing installation of the Merrill Crowe circuit and related piping and instrumentation works;



Ongoing hydrotesting and piping works of the Carbon In Leach (" CIL ") area. Testing of five (5) out of seven (7) tanks and the tails thickener has already been completed.

Completion of installation of spillage pumps and piping in the detoxification area;



Ongoing structural works in the acid wash and elution column area including installation of the working platform for the elution heater, carbon kiln and primary & secondary heat exchangers.





Completion of the power supply with testing and commissioning proceeding throughout the Mill Plant;





Continued stripping and removal of waste materials and the placement, spreading and compaction of numerous layers for the Tailings Storage Facility (" TSF "), affected in part by above average rainfall;





Completion of permanent camp facilities, including the junior staff house, ladies' dormitory, managers' quarters and canteen, and ongoing construction works related to the administration building, warehouse, met lab and assay laboratory. Works also include construction of the reagent storage facility and the gold room where reinforced concrete walls and roof installation is continuing.

Current Balabag project development photos can be found on the Company website at TVIPacific.com.

"Pre-commissioning of the facilities has commenced and is ongoing and includes hydrotesting and motor testing of various process areas. We are pleased to have reached this stage with the continuing commitment of our team and remain focused also on completion of the TSF where above average rainfall has partly affected development works. We nonetheless remain confident that Balabag will bring added value to both TVIRD and TVI Pacific.", said Mr. Cliff James, Chairman and CEO of TVI and Chairman of TVIRD.

Agata Projects Update:

TVIRD holds a 60% interest in and is operator of the Agata direct shipping Nickel/Iron project, Agata Mining Ventures Inc. ("AMVI"), which commenced operations in October 2014 and includes also Mindoro Resources Ltd. (15%) and Minimax Mineral Exploration Corporation (25%). The Agata site is situated in a 4,995 hectare Mineral Processing Sharing Agreement ("MPSA") area located in the adjacent municipalities of Tubay, Jabonga and Santiago in Agusan del Norte province, Philippines. The project mine site is located 3.5 km from AMVI's private port, which is strategically located within proximity to main markets in Asia and bears the opportunity for shipping all year round.

Agata has continued to ship nickel laterite uninterrupted through the COVID-19 pandemic. Within the current year, and as at October 31, 2020, AMVI has shipped a total of 2.6 million wet metric tonnes ("wmt") of nickel laterite through 47 shipments for a total project-to-date of 15.96 million wmt through 293 shipments.

As reported earlier, the Agata limestone project is also held by AMVI and is located in the same MPSA area as the Agata Nickel/Iron project. As at the current date, AMVI is continuing to evaluate the feasibility of commencing a limestone direct shipping ore ("DSO") operation or producing hydrated lime and a higher value ground calcium carbonate product marketable to the paper and plastics industries in Asia and in February 2020 the application for the Environmental Compliance Certificate ("ECC") commenced. Receipt of the ECC is expected in the first quarter of 2021. Endorsements from the required Local Government Units ("LGU") have been received for the project and the balance of the permitting process is continuing and is expected to be completed in 10 to 12 months from the current date.

Qualified Persons

The Qualified Person responsible for the scientific and technical content of this press release is Mr. Michael James Bue, Bsc. Eng, M.Eng, P.Eng. Mr. Bue has acted as the Qualified Person in compliance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") reporting requirements by virtue of his membership in the Professional Engineers of Ontario and Canadian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and has confirmed compliance of this press release with NI 43-101 requirements.

About TVI Resource Development Phils., Inc.

TVIRD, a Philippine corporation in which TVI holds a 30.66% interest, is a diversified mining company that focuses on the acquisition, exploration, development and production of resource projects in the Philippines. It operates under the highest standards of health and safety practices for its workers and its host community; and is uncompromising in its best-practices approach to environmental protection as well as community development. TVIRD has a pool of highly competent managers, technical personnel and skilled workers with previous experience in gold-silver operation and owns 100% of the Balabag gold/silver project in addition to 60% interest in AMVI, a nickel laterite DSO operation that commenced in October 2014 and in which TVIRD is operator. AMVI has shipped a total of 15.96 million wet metric tonnes of nickel laterite ore through 293 shipments through to October 31, 2020.

About TVI Pacific Inc.

TVI Pacific Inc. is a Canadian resource company focused on the acquisition of resource projects in the Asia Pacific region. TVI currently holds a 30.66% equity interest in TVIRD and a 2.95% equity interest in Integrated Green Energy Solutions Ltd., a publicly listed company incorporated in Australia with shares listed on the ASX. Integrated Green Energy Solutions Ltd. is engaged in the commercialization of technologies to convert waste plastics to fuel in Australia and internationally. TVI's other holdings include a 14.4% equity interest in Mindoro Resources Ltd. and a 100% investment in shares of TG World. As at the date of this announcement, TVI has 656,537,039 outstanding common shares and 696,887,039 fully diluted including the currently issued outstanding options of 40,350,000.

