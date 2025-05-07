TVI PROVIDES STATUS UPDATE

CALGARY, AB, May 7, 2025 /CNW/ - TVI Pacific Inc. ("TVI" or the "Corporation") (TSX.V: TVI) (OTC: TVIPF) announces that further to its news releases dated April 23, 2025 and May 1, 2025, the Corporation's principal regulator, the Alberta Securities Commission (the "ASC") granted a management cease trade order (the "MCTO") on May 2, 2025, under National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203"). Pursuant to the MCTO, Michael G. Regino, the Chief Executive Officer, and Love D. Manigsaca, the Chief Financial Officer, may not trade in securities of the Corporation until such time as the Corporation files its annual audited financial statements, annual management's discussion and analysis and related certifications for the year ended December 31, 2024 (collectively, the "Required Filings"), and the Executive Director of the ASC revokes the MCTO. The MCTO does not affect the ability of other shareholders to trade their securities.

The Corporation's Board of Directors and management confirm that they are working expeditiously to file the Required Filings and confirm that since the Corporation's news release dated May 1, 2025, there is no other material information respecting the Corporation's affairs that has not been generally disclosed.

Until the Required Filings have been filed, the Corporation intends to continue to satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines specified in NP 12-203 by issuing bi-weekly default status reports in the form of further press releases for so long as the Corporation remains in default of the financial statement filing requirement. In the event that the Corporation does not file the Required Filings in a timely manner, the Canadian Securities Regulatory Authorities may impose an issuer cease trade order on the outstanding securities of the Corporation.

About TVI

TVI is a Canadian resource company focused on mining projects in the Philippines. TVI maintains a strong presence in the Philippines through its 30.66% equity interest in TVIRD, a Philippines corporation.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release are "forward-looking statements", which reflect management's expectations regarding the MCTO, timing of the filing of the Required Filings and TVI's future business operations. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this news release are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, as they reflect management's current beliefs and are based on information currently available to management. Actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in the statements made. The forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and TVI assumes no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances except as expressly required by applicable securities law. Further information regarding the uncertainties and risks can be found in the disclosure documents filed by TVI with the securities regulatory authorities, available at www.sedarplus.ca.

