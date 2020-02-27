TVA Group reports consolidated results for Q4 2019

MONTREAL, Feb. 27, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - TVA Group Inc. ("TVA Group," "TVA" or the "Corporation") announced today that it recorded operating revenues in the amount of $164.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019, a year‑over‑year increase of $13.7 million. Net income attributable to shareholders was $16.0 million for earnings of $0.37 per share, compared with net income attributable to shareholders of $9.5 million for earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter of 2018.

Fourth quarter operating highlights:

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA 1 of $33,568,000 , representing a $7,667,000 (29.6%) favourable variance from the same quarter of 2018.

of , representing a (29.6%) favourable variance from the same quarter of 2018. $21,345,000 in adjusted EBITDA 1 in the Broadcasting segment, a $4,669,000 (28.0%) favourable variance mainly because of the acquisition of the "Évasion" and "Zeste" channels, a 24.6% increase in the adjusted EBITDA 1 of the other specialty channels, which benefited from a favourable retroactive adjustment in subscription revenues, and a 13.5% increase in the adjusted EBITDA 1 of the TVA Network.

in the Broadcasting segment, a (28.0%) favourable variance mainly because of the acquisition of the "Évasion" and "Zeste" channels, a 24.6% increase in the adjusted EBITDA of the other specialty channels, which benefited from a favourable retroactive adjustment in subscription revenues, and a 13.5% increase in the adjusted EBITDA of the TVA Network. $1,983,000 in adjusted EBITDA 1 in the Magazines segment, a $1,260,000 (-38.9%) unfavourable variance mainly because of a decrease in operating revenues, which was partially offset by savings generated by the continuation of various staff and expense rationalization plans introduced in recent quarters.

in adjusted EBITDA in the Magazines segment, a (-38.9%) unfavourable variance mainly because of a decrease in operating revenues, which was partially offset by savings generated by the continuation of various staff and expense rationalization plans introduced in recent quarters. $7,828,000 in adjusted EBITDA 1 in the Film Production & Audiovisual Services ("MELS") segment, a $1,846,000 (30.9%) favourable variance due to the improved profitability of all of the segment's operations, including a 17.4% increase in adjusted EBITDA 1 from soundstage, mobile and equipment rental, and an 81.4% decrease in negative adjusted EBITDA 1 from visual effects.

in adjusted EBITDA in the Film Production & Audiovisual Services ("MELS") segment, a (30.9%) favourable variance due to the improved profitability of all of the segment's operations, including a 17.4% increase in adjusted EBITDA from soundstage, mobile and equipment rental, and an 81.4% decrease in negative adjusted EBITDA from visual effects. $2,198,000 in adjusted EBITDA1 in the new Production & Distribution segment which since April l, 2019 includes the businesses acquired through the acquisition of the Incendo group companies.

"We are very satisfied with our results for the last quarter of our financial year. Despite the many challenges we faced, TVA Group grew its adjusted EBITDA1 thanks to the various acquisitions made in recent months, the savings yielded by the budget cuts announced in the second quarter, and gains on the subscription fees for our specialty services.

"TVA Group's total market share increased by 0.2 points to 36.8%2 in the fourth quarter of 2019. TVA Network's market share increased by 0.2 points, while our specialty channels held their combined market share at 13.5%.2

"In the Broadcasting segment, adjusted EBITDA1 increased because of, among other things, the addition of the "Évasion" and "Zeste" channels as well as increased subscription revenues at all the other specialty services. In this regard, we are pleased to report that we have renewed most of our distribution agreements and those cable operators have recognized the fair market value of our channels. Now Bell must recognize the fair market value of "TVA Sports" and all the specialty services about which we are currently negotiating. We will continue making representations on this issue to regulatory and government authorities. We welcome the Canadian Radio‑television and Telecommunications Commission decision in favour of TVA Group, which found that Bell had given undue preference to its sports channel. "TVA Sports" and "RDS" are two comparable services and must be treated equitably by Bell in its most popular package" commented France Lauzière, President and CEO of the Corporation.

____________________________ 1 See definition of adjusted EBITDA below. 2 Numeris – Quebec Franco, October 1st to December 31st, 2019, Mo‑Su, 2a‑2a, t2+

"In the Magazines segment, the various rationalization plans implemented in recent quarters and various operational efficiency initiatives enabled the segment to continue generating positive adjusted EBITDA1 and a 12.5% profit margin, despite a 23.9% decrease in operating revenues. Our priority is always to leverage our strong brands by maintaining rich, varied content to support their reach and popularity. Once again, we are pleased to report that TVA Publications held its position as the top publisher of French‑language magazines in Quebec with more than 3.6 million2 readers of its monthlies, while our English‑language titles are read by more than 5.4 million2 people" added Ms. Lauzière.

"The Film Production & Audiovisual Services segment's financial results improved in the fourth quarter of 2019, mainly because of the use of our soundstages and equipment by local and international producers, as well as higher volume of activities at all our other services, notably visual effects. At this time of proliferating dissemination platforms and strong demand for content production, MELS is well placed to sell its production services, which are gaining growing recognition beyond our borders. MELS remains a growth driver not only for the Corporation but for Quebec's cultural industries and economy as a whole. As we have said on previous occasions, tax incentives need to be increased in order to attract international producers and enable MELS to reap benefits from the film industry's global growth.

"Lastly, the new Production & Distribution segment, which includes the operations of the companies in the Incendo group, made a positive contribution to the Corporation's financial results since the acquisition. In addition to diversifying our revenue streams and expanding our international presence, this acquisition will enable us to capitalize on the current strong demand for the production of original content," concluded Ms. Lauzière.

Fiscal 2019 results

For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, the Corporation's consolidated adjusted EBITDA1 was $72,440,000, compared with $54,517,000 in the previous year, a 32.9% increase. The Broadcasting and Magazines segments grew their adjusted EBITDA1 by 52.6% and 9.9%, respectively, while the Film Production & Audiovisual Services segment posted a 4.9% decline. Subsequent to the acquisition of the companies in the Incendo group on April 1, 2019, the new Production & Distribution segment generated additional adjusted EBITDA1 in the amount of $2,838,000.

The $14,777,000 favourable variance in the Broadcasting segment's adjusted EBITDA1 was caused mainly by the acquisition of the "Évasion" and "Zeste" channels, a 21.1% decrease in the negative adjusted EBITDA1 of the "TVA Sports" channel, and an 18.5% increase in the adjusted EBITDA1 of the other specialty services. There was a $926,000 favourable variance in the Magazines segment's adjusted EBITDA,1 due essentially to the savings generated by the continuation of staff and expense rationalization plans introduced in recent quarters, which outweighed the decrease in operating revenues. MELS' adjusted EBITDA1 decreased by 4.9%, mainly because of a 22.4% decrease in adjusted EBITDA1 from soundstage, mobile and equipment rental, partially offset by the increased profitability of all of the segment's other activities, particularly visual effects.

Consolidated operating revenues amounted to $569,910,000 in fiscal 2019, compared with $551,910,000 in the previous year, a 3.3% increase. The Corporation recorded net income attributable to shareholders in the amount of $16,452,000, for earnings per share of $0.38, compared with net income attributable to shareholders of $9,057,000 and earnings per share of $0.21 in 2018.

___________________________ 1 See definition of adjusted EBITDA below. 2 Vividata, Winter 2020, Total Canada, 14+, October 1, 2018 to September 30, 2019.

Definition

1 Adjusted EBITDA (previously adjusted operating income (loss))

In its analysis of operating results, the Corporation defines adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss) before depreciation and amortization, financial expenses, operational restructuring costs and others, income taxes and share of income of associates. Adjusted EBITDA as defined above is not a measure of results that is consistent with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). It is not intended to be regarded as an alternative to other financial operating performance measures or to the statement of cash flows as a measure of liquidity. This measure should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for other performance measures prepared in accordance with IFRS. This measure is used by management and the Board of Directors to evaluate the Corporation's consolidated results and the results of its segments. This measure eliminates the significant level of impairment, depreciation and amortization of tangible and intangible assets and is unaffected by the capital structure or investment activities of the Corporation and its segments. Adjusted EBITDA is also relevant because it is a significant component of the Corporation's annual incentive compensation programs. The Corporation's definition of adjusted EBITDA may not be identical to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Earnings call

TVA Group will hold a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full‑year 2019 results on February 28, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. EST. There will be a question period reserved for financial analysts. To access the call, please dial 1‑877‑293‑8052, followed by access code for participants 66581#. A tape recording of the call will be available from February 28 to March 28, 2020 by dialling 1‑877‑293‑8133 followed by conference access code 66581# and recording access code 66581#.

Forward‑looking information disclaimer

The statements in this news release that are not historical facts may be forward‑looking statements and are subject to important known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions which could cause the Corporation's actual results for future periods to differ materially from those set forth in the forward‑looking statements. Forward‑looking statements generally can be identified by the use of the conditional, the use of forward‑looking terminology such as "propose," "will," "expect," "may," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "plan," "foresee," "believe" or the negative of these terms or variations of them or similar terminology. Certain factors that may cause actual results to differ from current expectations include seasonality, operational risks (including pricing actions by competitors and the risk of loss of key customers in the Film Production & Audiovisual Services and Production & Distribution segments), programming, content and production cost risks, credit risk, government regulation risks, government assistance risks, changes in economic conditions, fragmentation of the media landscape, risk related to the Corporation's ability to adapt to fast‑paced technological change and to new delivery and storage methods, and labour relation risks.

Investors and others are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive and that undue reliance should not be placed on any forward‑looking statements. For more information on the risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause the Corporation's actual results to differ from current expectations, please refer to the Corporation's public filings, available at www.sedar.com and www.groupetva.ca, including in particular the "Risks and Uncertainties" section of the Corporation's annual Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2019 and the "Risk Factors" section in the Corporation's 2019 annual information form.

The forward‑looking statements in this news release reflect the Corporation's expectations as of February 27, 2020, and are subject to change after this date. The Corporation expressly disclaims any obligation or intention to update or revise any forward‑looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless required to do so by the applicable securities laws.

TVA Group

TVA Group Inc., a subsidiary of Quebecor Media Inc., is a communications company engaged in the broadcasting, film production and audiovisual services, international production and distribution of television content, and magazine publishing industries. TVA Group Inc. is North America's largest broadcaster of French‑language entertainment, information and public affairs programming and one of the largest private‑sector producers of French‑language content. It is also the largest publisher of French‑language magazines and publishes some of the most popular English‑language titles in Canada. The Corporation's Class B shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol TVA.B.

The audited consolidated financial statements, with notes, and the annual Management's Discussion and Analysis, can be consulted on the Corporation's website at www.groupetva.ca.

TVA GROUP INC.

Consolidated statements of income (unaudited)

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per‑share amounts)

Three-month periods

ended December 31 Years ended

December 31



2019

2018

2019

2018







(restated)





(restated)

















Revenues $ 164,196 $ 150,466 $ 569,910 $ 551,910

















Purchases of goods and services

92,908

88,552

353,132

353,037 Employee costs

37,720

36,013

144,338

144,356 Depreciation and amortization

10,369

10,591

40,311

38,619 Financial expenses

850

792

3,892

3,285 Operational restructuring costs and others

853

1,515

5,890

1,669 Income before tax expense and share of income of associates

21,496

13,003

22,347

10,944

















Tax expense

5,654

3,492

6,150

2,735 Share of income of associates

(193)

(74)

(485)

(684) Net income $ 16,035 $ 9,585 $ 16,682 $ 8,893

















Net income (loss) attributable to:















Shareholders $ 16,030 $ 9,525 $ 16,452 $ 9,057 Non-controlling interest

5

60

230

(164)



































Basic and diluted earnings per share attributable to shareholders $ 0.37 $ 0.22 $ 0.38 $ 0.21

TVA GROUP INC.

Consolidated statements of comprehensive income

(unaudited)

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Three-month periods

ended December 31 Years ended

December 31



2019

2018

2019

2018







(restated)





(restated)

















Net income $ 16,035 $ 9,585 $ 16,682 $ 8,893

















Other comprehensive items that will not be reclassified to income:















Defined benefit plans:















Re-measurement gain

2,421

710

2,421

710 Deferred income taxes

(644)

(188)

(644)

(188)





















1,777

522

1,777

522

















Comprehensive income $ 17,812 $ 10,107 $ 18,459 $ 9,415

















Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:















Shareholders $ 17,807 $ 10,047 $ 18,229 $ 9,579 Non-controlling interest

5

60

230

(164)



















TVA GROUP INC.

Consolidated statements of equity

(unaudited)

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Equity attributable to shareholders Equity

attributable

to non-

controlling

interest Total

equity

Capital

stock Contributed

surplus Retained

earnings Accumulated other comprehensive income — Defined

benefit plans

























Balance as at December 31, 2017 as previously reported $ 207,280 $ 581 $ 51,563 $ 2,975 $ 1,130 $ 263,529 Changes in accounting policies

–

–

(1,214)

–

–

(1,214) Balance as at December 31, 2017 as restated

207,280

581

50,349

2,975

1,130

262,315 Net income (loss)

–

–

9,057

–

(164)

8,893 Other comprehensive income

–

–

–

522

–

522 Balance as at December 31, 2018

207,280

581

59,406

3,497

966

271,730 Net income

–

–

16,452

–

230

16,682 Other comprehensive income

–

–

–

1,777

–

1,777 Balance as at December 31, 2019 $ 207,280 $ 581 $ 75,858 $ 5,274 $ 1,196 $ 290,189

TVA GROUP INC.

Consolidated balance sheets

(unaudited)

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

December 31, 2019 December 31,

2018 December 31,

2017





(restated) (restated)













Assets

























Current assets











Cash $ 3,383 $ 18,112 $ 21,258 Accounts receivable

160,552

151,715

144,913 Income taxes

2,508

3,325

596 Audiovisual content

88,422

78,483

79,437 Prepaid expenses

3,105

4,081

3,736



257,970

255,716

249,940 Non-current assets











Audiovisual content

54,678

42,987

43,031 Investments

10,598

11,242

12,851 Property, plant and equipment

175,653

186,583

200,510 Right-of-use assets

8,530

9,694

10,922 Intangible assets

29,311

13,662

15,120 Goodwill

23,703

9,102

7,892 Defined benefit plan asset

−

−

2,873 Deferred income taxes

14,703

14,920

14,453



317,176

288,190

307,652 Total assets $ 575,146 $ 543,906 $ 557,592















Liabilities and equity

























Current liabilities











Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 102,003 $ 100,306 $ 104,568 Content rights payable

83,244

70,145

69,244 Provisions

1,942

6,356

7,784 Deferred revenues

16,883

16,803

18,728 Current portion of lease liabilities

3,238

3,480

4,298 Income taxes

309

782

6,314 Short-term debt

44,846

52,849

9,844



252,465

250,721

220,780 Non-current liabilities











Long-term debt

−

−

52,708 Lease liabilities

7,978

10,123

11,226 Defined benefit plan liability

4,489

4,258

− Other liabilities

13,587

6,627

9,772 Deferred income taxes

6,438

447

791



32,492

21,455

74,497 Equity











Capital stock

207,280

207,280

207,280 Contributed surplus

581

581

581 Retained earnings

75,858

59,406

50,349 Accumulated other comprehensive income

5,274

3,497

2,975 Equity attributable to shareholders

288,993

270,764

261,185 Non-controlling interest

1,196

966

1,130



290,189

271,730

262,315 Total liabilities and equity $ 575,146 $ 543,906 $ 557,592

TVA GROUP INC.

Consolidated statements of cash flows (unaudited)

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Three-month periods

ended December 31 Years ended December 31



2019

2018

2019

2018







(restated)





(restated)

















Cash flows related to operating activities















Net income $ 16,035 $ 9,585 $ 16,682 $ 8,893 Adjustments for:















Depreciation and amortization

10,369

10,591

40,311

38,619 Share of income of associates

(193)

(74)

(485)

(684) Deferred income taxes

1,567

(17)

1,423

(1,350) Gain on disposal of assets

−

−

−

(3,936) Impairment of assets

−

−

−

2,000 Others

(31)

1,101

10

1,169



27,747

21,186

57,941

44,711 Net change in non-cash operating assets and liabilities

(21,959)

(15,386)

(6,469)

(14,778) Cash flows provided by operating activities

5,788

5,800

51,472

29,933

















Cash flows related to investing activities















Additions to property, plant and equipment

(4,819)

(2,552)

(14,169)

(12,936) Additions to intangible assets

(985)

(1,006)

(4,627)

(3,916) Business acquisitions

−

(24)

(35,477)

(4,755) Disposal of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets

−

−

−

3,723 Others

−

−

293

(405) Cash flows used in investing activities

(5,804)

(3,582)

(53,980)

(18,289)

















Cash flows related to financing activities















Net change in bank overdraft

(1,029)

−

−

− Repayment of term loan

(44,825)

(2,822)

(52,939)

(9,900) Net change in revolving credit facility

44,863

−

44,863

− Repayment of lease liabilities

(959)

(1,321)

(4,040)

(4,890) Others

−

−

(105)

− Cash flows used in financing activities

(1,950)

(4,143)

(12,221)

(14,790)

















Net change in cash

(1,966)

(1,925)

(14,729)

(3,146) Cash at beginning of period

5,349

20,037

18,112

21,258 Cash at end of period $ 3,383 $ 18,112 $ 3,383 $ 18,112

















Interest and taxes reflected as operating activities















Net interest paid $ 571 $ 701 $ 2,969 $ 2,927 Income taxes paid (net of refunds)

1,208

856

4,854

12,325

TVA GROUP INC.

Segmented information

(unaudited)

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

At the beginning of the second quarter of 2019, the Corporation reorganized its business segments to better reflect changes in its operations and management structure following the acquisition of the companies in the Incendo group on April 1, 2019. Accordingly, the new Production & Distribution segment was created.

As well, since February 13, 2019, following the acquisition of the companies in the Serdy Média inc. and Serdy Vidéo inc. groups, the activities of the "Évasion" and "Zeste" specialty channels have been included in the Broadcasting segment's results, while postproduction activities have been included in the Film Production & Audiovisual Services segment's results.

The Corporation's operations now consist of the following segments:

The Broadcasting segment , which includes the operations of TVA Network, specialty services, the marketing of digital products associated with the various televisual brands, and commercial production services;

, which includes the operations of TVA Network, specialty services, the marketing of digital products associated with the various televisual brands, and commercial production services; The Magazines segment , which through its subsidiaries, notably TVA Publications inc. and Les Publications Charron & Cie inc., publishes magazines in various fields including the arts, entertainment, television, fashion and decorating; markets digital products associated with the various magazine brands; and provides custom publishing services;

, which through its subsidiaries, notably TVA Publications inc. and Les Publications Charron & Cie inc., publishes magazines in various fields including the arts, entertainment, television, fashion and decorating; markets digital products associated with the various magazine brands; and provides custom publishing services; The Film Production & Audiovisual Services segment , which through its subsidiaries Mels Studios and Postproduction G.P. and Mels Dubbing Inc., provides soundstage, mobile and equipment rental services, as well as dubbing, postproduction and visual effects;

, which through its subsidiaries Mels Studios and Postproduction G.P. and Mels Dubbing Inc., provides soundstage, mobile and equipment rental services, as well as dubbing, postproduction and visual effects; The Production & Distribution segment, which through the companies in the Incendo group, produces and distributes television shows, movies and television series for the world market.

TVA GROUP INC.

Segmented information (continued)



(unaudited)

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

Three-month periods

ended December 31 Years ended

December 31



2019

2018

2019

2018







(restated)





(restated)

















Revenues















Broadcasting $ 122,611 $ 113,259 $ 436,161 $ 417,597 Magazines

15,858

20,827

64,191

77,708 Film Production & Audiovisual Services

23,590

19,049

71,259

68,447 Production & Distribution

6,795

−

13,371

− Intersegment items

(4,658)

(2,669)

(15,072)

(11,842)



164,196

150,466

569,910

551,910 Adjusted EBITDA(1)















Broadcasting

21,345

16,676

42,862

28,085 Magazines

1,983

3,243

10,273

9,347 Film Production & Audiovisual Services

7,828

5,982

16,253

17,085 Production & Distribution

2,198

−

2,838

− Intersegment items

214

−

214

−



33,568

25,901

72,440

54,517 Depreciation and amortization

10,369

10,591

40,311

38,619 Financial expenses

850

792

3,892

3,285 Operational restructuring costs and others

853

1,515

5,890

1,669 Income before tax expense and share of income of associates $ 21,496 $ 13,003 $ 22,347 $ 10,944





(1) The Chief Executive Officer uses adjusted EBITDA as a measure of financial performance for assessing the performance of each of the Corporation's segments. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income before depreciation and amortization, financial expenses, operational restructuring costs and others, income taxes and share of income of associates. Adjusted EBITDA as defined above is not a measure of results that is consistent with IFRS.

