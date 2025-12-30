MONTRÉAL, Dec. 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Quebecor and TVA Group today announced that the operations of TVA Films, previously part of TVA Group Inc., will be centralized in a new business unit, Quebecor Films, effective January 1, 2026. This strategic move will enhance Quebecor's leadership in the Québec film distribution market by uniting all its expertise within a dedicated entity for the distribution of domestic and international films. The well-established TVA Films brand, a prominent name in the industry for more than 20 years, will maintain its high profile within Quebecor Films Inc. The new entity will carry on TVA Films' work as a leading distributor in the Québec and Canadian markets on the strength of TVA Films' talented team and rich catalogue, which includes several anticipated upcoming releases.

"Building on the recent success of several titles in TVA Films' catalogue, including Ma belle-mère est une sorcière, the second-highest grossing Québec film of 2025, and Nos Belles-Sœurs, the top-grossing Canadian film of 2024, Quebecor Films will be able to consolidate its efforts and maximize its film development, exploitation and distribution activities in this new environment," said Luana Ann Church, Vice President, Development, Acquisitions & Distribution of Quebecor. "This new structure will also support our mission of showcasing Québec talent and bringing high-quality films, including many Québec titles, to audiences."

This is a related party transaction that complies with all applicable rules and requires no formal valuation or minority shareholder approval, as its fair market value and the associated consideration are deemed to be of limited materiality relative to the market capitalizations of both TVA Group and Quebecor.

