MONTRÉAL, Nov. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and CEO of Quebecor, is pleased to announce the appointment of Luana Ann Church to the position of Vice President, Development, Acquisitions & Distribution of Quebecor, effective immediately. She will be responsible for content acquisition and distribution, as well as international development for Quebecor Content, Incendo and TVA Films.

Luana Ann Church, Vice President, Development, Acquisitions & Distribution for Quebecor Content, Incendo and TVA Films Photo credit: Joël Lemay (CNW Group/Québecor Média Inc.)

Since joining Quebecor in 2011, Ms. Church has supported the Corporation and its subsidiaries in their growth and the defence of their interests, notably as Senior Legal Director. In her role with Quebecor's Legal Affairs department, she was responsible for a number of strategic files, primarily relating to intellectual property and international content partnerships. She played an active role in the acquisition of attractive formats for TVA Group, such as The Voice, and the export of original Québec productions, such as Révolution. These mandates enabled her to develop an in-depth understanding of industry dynamics and to build alliances with major industry players.

"The strength and quality of our content has always been a great source of pride and a key business priority for our company," said Pierre Karl Péladeau. "We are delighted to be able to count on Luana Ann, who has distinguished herself at Quebecor for nearly 15 years, to take the reins in this highly strategic position. Her legal expertise, combined with her creative vision and keen business acumen, make her the ideal person to take on the challenges that lie ahead at a time of accelerating transformation in traditional media, and to continue leveraging our content and developing key international partnerships."

"It is with great pride that I accept this role," said Luana-Ann Church. "It is an opportunity to take on a new challenge in an industry that I have come to know through my career at Quebecor, and in which I have developed a deep interest. I'm delighted to be able to make a contribution by continuing to expand the reach and value of our content on local and international markets. I will have the privilege of counting on solid teams already in place to support me in this mandate."

Luana Ann Church succeeds Yann Paquet, who announced his departure in the spring.

About Quebecor

Quebecor, a Canadian leader in telecommunications, entertainment, news media and culture, is one of the best-performing integrated communications companies in the industry. Driven by their determination to deliver the best possible customer experience, all of Quebecor's subsidiaries and brands are differentiated by their high-quality, multiplatform, convergent products and services.

Québec-based Quebecor (TSX: QBR.A) (TSX: QBR.B) employs more than 11,000 people in Canada.

A family business founded in 1950, Quebecor is strongly committed to the community. Every year, it actively supports more than 400 organizations in the vital fields of culture, health, education, the environment and entrepreneurship.

SOURCE Québecor Média Inc.

Information: Quebecor, [email protected]