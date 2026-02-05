MONTREAL, Feb. 5, 2026 /CNW/ - Quebecor is proud to announce a $100,000 donation to the QMJHL Foundation. This contribution will support student-athletes in their academic pursuits through scholarships and tailored support programs and will provide young girls and boys from low-income backgrounds access to sports equipment so they can play hockey in good conditions.

The donation was presented in Montreal in the presence of Quebecor President and CEO Pierre Karl Péladeau and Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) Commissioner Mario Cecchini.

"The QMJHL Foundation's commitment to youth development through sports is directly in line with Quebecor's values. We believe it is essential to cultivate young people's passion for physical activity, not only to promote an active lifestyle, but also to foster the determination, self-improvement, and collaboration that are at the heart of any sport. Beyond sports, we recognize the crucial importance of supporting young people in their academic pursuits and giving them access to the equipment they need to succeed in school and athletics. We are very pleased to contribute to this mission," said Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and CEO of Quebecor.

"This is a significant donation that demonstrates the importance of Quebecor's social commitment. I would like to express my heartfelt thanks to Mr. Péladeau and Quebecor, said QMJHL Commissioner Mario Cecchini. Quebecor's concrete action will help support our student-athletes, particularly through scholarships, but also young people from disadvantaged backgrounds through donations of hockey equipment. The QMJHL aims to train the professional hockey players of tomorrow, as well as leaders and active citizens in society."

The QMJHL Foundation's mission is to actively engage with young people to promote accessibility to hockey. By helping to create an environment conducive to personal and athletic growth, the Foundation equips young people to become agents of positive change in their own lives. Quebecor Sports and Entertainment, a subsidiary of Quebecor, owns the Quebec Remparts hockey club, one of 18 teams in the QMJHL, located in Quebec and the Maritimes, and promotes the academic development of the team's players through the Quebec Remparts Education Fund.

ABOUT QUEBECOR

A Canadian leader in telecommunications, entertainment, news media, and culture, Quebecor is one of the industry's most successful integrated communications companies. Driven by a commitment to providing the best possible customer experience, all of Quebecor's subsidiaries and brands are distinguished by their high-quality, multiplatform and convergent products and services. Quebecor (TSX: QBR.A) (TSX: QBR.B), headquartered in Quebec, employs more than 10,000 people across Canada.

A family-owned company founded in 1950, Quebecor is committed to being actively involved in its community. Each year, it supports more than 400 organizations in areas as essential as culture, health, education, the environment, and entrepreneurship.

ABOUT THE QMJHL FOUNDATION

Since 1986, the QMJHL Foundation has been dedicated to supporting the academic careers of its student-athletes through scholarships and various support programs. Fully committed to making a meaningful impact in communities, the QMJHL Foundation facilitates access to hockey for young people from disadvantaged socioeconomic backgrounds by providing them with appropriate sports equipment.

