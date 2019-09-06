TVA and LCN will present Face-à-Face 2019 leaders' debate

MONTREAL, Sept. 6, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - TVA and LCN are pleased to announce that an agreement has been reached with four Canadian political parties to present Face-à-Face 2019. The leaders' debate will be held on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, from 8 to 10 p.m., and will be carried on TVA, LCN and their digital platforms.

TVA news anchor Pierre Bruneau will moderate the debate between Justin Trudeau, leader of the Liberal Party of Canada, Andrew Scheer, leader of the Conservative Party of Canada, Jagmeet Singh, leader of the New Democratic Party, and Yves-François Blanchet, leader of the Bloc québécois.

TVA and LCN will therefore be back with the unique debate format that has proved popular with Quebecers in past elections.

Further details will be announced at a later date.

