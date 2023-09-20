Turo partners with Toronto Pearson International Airport to expand transportation options for Canadian travellers

Turo will now provide guests and hosts with a seamless pick-up and drop-off experience thanks to its collaboration with Canada's largest airport

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Turo, a leading peer-to-peer car sharing marketplace in Canada, is proud to announce that it has partnered with Toronto Pearson International Airport (YYZ) to provide exchange locations for Turo guests to quickly check-in and pick up their booked vehicle upon arrival. Guests will now locate their vehicle booked on Turo in the designated airport parking area and remote check-in to their reservation, all within minutes of arriving at the airport.

This collaboration marks a notable milestone for the peer-to-peer car sharing industry as Turo is the first of its kind to partner with Toronto Pearson International Airport, illustrating a commitment to providing travellers with more convenience and more choice while giving Torontonians the opportunity to turn their vehicle into an earnings engine. Furthermore, it complements Turo's existing portfolio of airport partners across Canada, strategically developed to make travelling as easy as possible.

"At Toronto Pearson our focus is on the passenger experience which includes providing transportation choice," says Khalil Lamrabet, Chief Commercial Officer, Greater Toronto Airports Authority. "We are delighted to be partnering with Turo as another way to make travel that much more seamless and convenient."

Local Turo hosts can now park their vehicles in the Terminal 1 or 3 parking garages or the Value Park Lot for guests to locate their booked vehicle.

"This unprecedented partnership with Toronto Pearson International Airport, an international transportation hub, is another building block in Turo's commitment to providing its host and guest communities with the best travel experience possible," said Cedric Mathieu, Senior Vice President and Head of Turo Canada. "Travellers can now walk out of YYZ, jump right into their car of choice and instantly start their journey without waiting in any physical lines."

This new partnership means local car sharing residents can offer guests more delivery flexibility, which is at the heart of Turo's marketplace. Turo already offers the ability to request vehicle delivery to your front door, popular points of interest, and now, right at Toronto Pearson International Airport. Guests can also choose from thousands of vehicle makes and models and even add on extras like child car seats, bike racks and camping gear.

Turo today has hundreds of thousands of active guests enjoying tens of thousands of vehicles listed across eight provinces in Canada.

About Turo

Turo is the world's largest car sharing marketplace where guests can book any car they want from a vibrant community of trusted hosts. Whether they're flying in from afar or looking for a car down the street, searching for a rugged truck or something smooth and swanky for a once-in-a-lifetime event, guests can take the wheel of the perfect car for any occasion, while hosts can take the wheel of their futures by sharing their underutilized personal vehicles or building an accessible, flexible, and scalable car sharing business from the ground up. Turo is home to a supportive and collaborative community that shares thousands of vehicles across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and France. To learn more about Turo, please visit www.turo.com.

Madison Seeman, Senior Communications Manager, Turo Canada; Stephanie Smyth, Senior Advisor, Communications & Media Relations, GTAA