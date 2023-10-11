Turo launches Canadian culinary travel experience in partnership with the MICHELIN Guide

Throughout October to December, Turo guests can reserve an exclusive culinary road trip package to a MICHELIN-Starred restaurant in Toronto and Vancouver.

TORONTO, Oct. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Today Turo, a leading peer-to-peer car sharing marketplace in Canada, unveils the launch of Drive to Table , a partnership with the MICHELIN Guide to deliver an exclusive travel and culinary experience specially designed by 2023 MICHELIN-Starred restaurants in Toronto and Vancouver. Starting October 13, Turo guests who book one of the participating vehicles — which were hand-picked by chefs themselves — on Saturdays between October 28 and December 16 will open the doors to extraordinary dining experiences at Osteria Giulia , Quetzal , Kissa Tanto and St. Lawrence .

Inspired by the MICHELIN Guide's travel and road-trip heritage, guests who reserve an eligible Drive to Table vehicle for a $250 one-day booking will unlock a coveted dinner reservation and three course meal for two at one of the aforementioned MICHELIN-Starred restaurants, including a personal visit from the chef, a driving itinerary created by the chef to inspire city exploration, and a one-night stay at a MICHELIN Guide hotel. The curated collection of Drive to Table vehicles includes a vintage convertible, an all-wheel drive EV, a luxury SUV, and a head-turning sports car, collectively illustrating Turo's unparalleled selection.

"Turo's unique offering of high-end car sharing gives discerning travellers another means of accessing what only the MICHELIN Guide offers: a curated selection of both restaurants and hotels," said Cara Cornelius, Vice President of Food and Travel Experiences for Michelin Americas. "We are excited to expand our partnership with Turo, whose guests in Toronto and Vancouver are in for an exciting opportunity to eat, stay and explore in style."

"Since its inception, the MICHELIN Guide has inspired explorers to hit the road and seek adventure in new places, which is exactly what our Turo community craves in their travel experiences," says Cedric Mathieu, Senior Vice-President and Head of Turo Canada. "Given the MICHELIN Guide's vast network of best-in-class Canadian chefs and Turo's unrivaled vehicle selection, this partnership seamlessly combines our strengths to create unforgettable experiences for guests."

Turo guests will be able to book a package from:

Osteria Giulia ( Toronto ) – A sleek one-MICHELIN-Star Italian restaurant from Top Chef Canada runner-up Chef Rob Rossi located in Toronto's upscale Yorkville neighborhood. End the evening with a one-night stay at The Hazelton Hotel, a 5-star boutique hotel. Book Rob's bold Porsche Panamera 2017 on Turo to unlock the Osteria Giulia experience.

– A sleek one-MICHELIN-Star Italian restaurant from Top Chef Canada runner-up Chef located in upscale Yorkville neighborhood. End the evening with a one-night stay at The Hazelton Hotel, a 5-star boutique hotel. Quetzal ( Toronto ) – A high-style one-MICHELIN-Star Mexican restaurant near Toronto's bustling Kensington Market helmed by Chef Steven Molnar . End the evening with a one-night stay at The Hazelton Hotel, a 5-star boutique hotel. Book Steven's vintage Mercedes-Benz 560SL 1987 on Turo to unlock the Quetzal experience.

– A high-style one-MICHELIN-Star Mexican restaurant near bustling helmed by Chef . End the evening with a one-night stay at The Hazelton Hotel, a 5-star boutique hotel. Kissa Tanto ( Vancouver ) – An innovative one-MICHELIN-Star Japanese-Italian restaurant delightfully tucked away in Vancouver's buzzing Chinatown, developed in homage to Chef Joël Watanabe's Japanese and Corsican heritage. End the evening with a one-night stay at Fairmont Pacific Rim, a 5-star hotel. Book Joël's luxurious Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class 2019 on Turo to unlock the Kissa Tanto experience.

– An innovative one-MICHELIN-Star Japanese-Italian restaurant delightfully tucked away in buzzing Chinatown, developed in homage to Chef Joël Watanabe's Japanese and Corsican heritage. End the evening with a one-night stay at Fairmont Pacific Rim, a 5-star hotel. St. Lawrence ( Vancouver ) – A charming one-MICHELIN-Star French and Québécois bistro in Vancouver's vibrant Japantown created by Chef Jean-Christophe (J-C) Poirier as a heartfelt recognition of his formative years spent in Saint-Jérôme. End the evening with a one-night stay at Fairmont Pacific Rim, a 5-star hotel. Book J-C's electric Audi Q4 e-tron 2023 on Turo to unlock the St. Lawrence experience.

– A charming one-MICHELIN-Star French and Québécois bistro in vibrant Japantown created by Chef Jean-Christophe (J-C) Poirier as a heartfelt recognition of his formative years spent in Saint-Jérôme. End the evening with a one-night stay at Fairmont Pacific Rim, a 5-star hotel.

Starting October 13 at 10 AM PT/1 PM ET, guests can secure their exclusive Drive to Table experience by booking select vehicles for $250 per day on turo.com/ca/en/michelin or the Turo app, available from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

About Turo

Turo is the world's largest car sharing marketplace where guests can book any car they want from a vibrant community of trusted hosts. Whether they're flying in from afar or looking for a car down the street, searching for a rugged truck or something smooth and swanky for a once-in-a-lifetime event, guests can take the wheel of the perfect car for any occasion, while hosts can take the wheel of their futures by sharing their underutilized personal vehicles or building an accessible, flexible, and scalable car sharing business from the ground up. Turo is home to a supportive and collaborative community that shares thousands of vehicles across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and France. To learn more about Turo, please visit www.turo.com .

