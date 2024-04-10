Turo expands airport transportation options across Canada through partnerships with Vancouver and Calgary International Airport

Travellers can take advantage of a convenient vehicle check-in process with designated pick-up and drop-off locations at YVR and YYC

TORONTO, April 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Turo, Canada's leading peer-to-peer car sharing marketplace, has partnered with Vancouver International Airport (YVR) and Calgary International Airport (YYC) to provide designated vehicle exchange locations for Turo guests to conveniently access their car upon arrival. In Vancouver, Turo hosts can park their vehicles in the parkade, and in Calgary, they can do so in the overheight public parking lot, the economy parking lot, or parkades P1 and P2, allowing guests to check into their reservation remotely, all within minutes of exiting the airport doors.

These landmark partnerships are a first of their kind for both airports, demonstrating the growing demand for car sharing while travelling domestically and internationally. Turo is proud to pave the way for the easiest possible travel and transportation experience, and expand its existing portfolio of airport partners across Canada with the addition of these west coast airports.

Flexibility and convenience are at the heart of Turo's marketplace, as it offers guests the option to request vehicle delivery to your front door, popular points of interest, and now, Vancouver International Airport and Calgary International Airport. Additionally, guests can choose the exact vehicle make and model they prefer and even add on extras like bike racks for summer activities or child car seats.

"Our partnerships with large, international airports across Canada illustrate car sharing's continued momentum and further enhance the Turo experience for guests and hosts alike. Travellers arriving in Vancouver and Calgary will have a delightful experience, where they can skip the rental car counter altogether, jump into their booked vehicle and get on the road as soon as possible," said Cedric Mathieu, Senior Vice President and Head of Turo Canada. "This is also a great opportunity for local hosts, who can turn their vehicles into additional income while providing a five-star experience for all their guests flying in."

Today, Turo has hundreds of thousands of active guests enjoying tens of thousands of vehicles listed across eight provinces in Canada.

