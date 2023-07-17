Turo announced as GO Transit's official car sharing partner

Through its partnership with GO Transit, Turo will increase Ontarians' access to convenient transportation and offer new travel possibilities beyond GO's network.

TORONTO, July 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Turo, Canada's leading peer-to-peer car sharing marketplace, and Metrolinx announce that Turo is now GO Transit's official car sharing partner. Complementing each others' services, this joint effort between Turo and GO Transit will strengthen Ontario's transportation system by allowing riders to request vehicle delivery at GO stations across the Greater Golden Horseshoe and easily reach their desired post-train or bus trip destination.

This new partnership empowers Ontarians to explore more of their province and beyond by giving them the necessary travel tools. Building upon GO Transit's extensive network, Turo has thousands of active vehicles in Ontario alone, which offers guests easy access to transportation options that extend their adventures.

"Working with GO Transit seamlessly aligns with our mission to create a more efficient transportation system that allows for fewer cars on the road, accessed by more Canadians," said Cedric Mathieu, Senior Vice President and Head of Turo Canada. "Turo offers a natural extension to GO Transit's network and gives local travellers a flexible and convenient option to reach their next destination. Whether guests want to explore local hotspots, embark on an unforgettable out-of-province trip, or simplify their daily work commute, Turo and GO Transit can help them discover new avenues for exploration."

In celebration of this partnership, Turo has launched a bold new marketing campaign which includes a domination of the Exhibition and Union GO Stations, on-train announcements, and an interactive, consumer-facing live brand activation in the Union Station Skywalk. Designed to inspire travellers to explore Turo's expansive selection of cars and find their drive, the Skywalk activation will allow visitors to experience first-hand how Turo connects its users with extraordinary experiences.

"The Turo partnership provides more convenient ways for GO customers to travel the 'first and last mile' to and from their final destination. We're excited to bring this new travel option to life and for customers to be able to extend their trip options to discover Ontario." - Mark Childs, Chief Marketing Officer, Metrolinx

Designed for ease of use, travellers can download the Turo app, available from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, or visit the Turo website and search for a GO station to find vehicles available for pick up at their desired location. With an unparalleled selection ranging from family friendly SUVs to luxury convertibles and EVs, guests can book cars perfectly suited for any occasion.

About Turo

Turo is the world's largest car sharing marketplace where guests can book any car they want, from a vibrant community of trusted hosts. Whether they're flying in from afar or looking for a car down the street, searching for a rugged truck or something smooth and swanky for a once-in-a-lifetime event, guests can take the wheel of the perfect car for any occasion, while hosts can take the wheel of their futures by sharing their underutilized personal vehicles or building an accessible, flexible, and scalable car sharing business from the ground up. Turo is home to a supportive and collaborative community that shares thousands of vehicles across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and France. To learn more about Turo, please visit www.turo.com .

About Metrolinx

Metrolinx, an agency of the Government of Ontario under the Metrolinx Act, 2006, was created to improve the coordination and integration of all modes of transportation in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area.

Metrolinx is undertaking the most extensive transportation investment in Ontario's history to get you where you need to go better, faster, and easier while also operating GO Transit, UP Express and PRESTO. We have a unique opportunity to plan, build, operate and connect transportation in the Greater Golden Horseshoe.

